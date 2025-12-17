Quality Engineer (Fixed Term)
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is looking for a Quality Engineer (fixed term for 14 months) during the time when one of our members will be on parental leave. You will be a part of the Alfa Laval Quality department in Lund.
Our vision is to secure that the Quality department is a valued, strong contributor in delivering quality products that exceed customer expectations and, through right competencies in right positions, efficiently organized the total cost of quality is the lowest in the industry.
The purpose of the Quality Engineering team is to lead or to be part in our root causes investigations. To challenge, motivate and educate not only to correct deviations that occur but also to prevent the deviations for the future.
The Quality Lund team consist of 20 coworkers supporting all our functions in Lund.
About the job
*
Coordination of customer claim investigations.
*
Manage quality-related deviations and investigate causes, together with relevant other people, develop suggestions for improvements.
*
Secure decision support and in the event of major issues, act as coordinator in decision-making forums.
*
Develop effective working methods and tools when follow up the results from our production.
*
Manage quality improvement projects/activities.
*
Being able to participate in the daily operations meetings with other functions.
Who you are
*
Ability to lead without having a formal leadership role and, if necessary, to make demands.
*
Analytical, Structured and Proactive.
*
Problem solver with good ability to quickly find the root of the problems.
*
Self-motivated with high integrity.
*
Good ability to express oneself in speech and writing.
What you know
*
Degree from higher technical education or equivalent.
*
Experience from manufacturing companies.
*
Great knowledge in technical documentation.
*
Experience from working in or with Quality systems,
*
Good knowledge in Swedish and English (verbal and written
What's in it for you?
We offer you a chance to be a leading part of a growing company in a department with high ambitions. The environment is recognized by a friendly climate and as part of the Quality department you are an integrated part in the whole production process.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Playing the games is mandatory.
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, Ersättning
