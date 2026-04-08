Quality Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-04-08
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, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job summary
Pilot Plant is where development in the packaging material and converting areas meet reality during the development phases. We prepare and perform test production for new packages, packaging materials or converting solutions and when required also limited commercial production. Pilot Plant is based in Lund with approx. 35 employees.
We are now growing to build our new capability in paper-based barrier production. To support this growth, we are looking for a committed and hands on Quality Engineer who takes ownership of quality performance, enjoys working close to production, and drives improvements with a structured and analytical approach.
This is a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As our new Quality Engineer, you will be part of a dynamic team and work in close cooperation with colleagues and customers.
You will focus on:
• Independently perform tests and measurements required by the process methodology, ensuring accuracy and adherence to quality standards.
• Ensure accurate documentation and reporting of test results.
• Maintain and develop quality management systems and support audits.
• Collect statistical data and contribute to quality data analysis, providing insights and improvement suggestions to reduce defects and strengthen product quality.
• Ensure calibrations and adjustments of the measuring instruments used in the production and quality processes.
We believe you have
You are structured, proactive, and curious. You enjoy working close to production, understand the importance of data-driven decisions, and feel motivated by developing systems and routines that strengthen quality performance. The ability to connect, communicate and build relations with colleagues and our internal customers is a must.
We believe you have:
• 3-5 years of experience within Quality Assurance, production quality, or similar
• Practical knowledge in WCM, continuous improvement, or loss analysis
• Experience with SPC, Six Sigma, or similar methodologies (a plus)
• Background from a production, manufacturing or laboratory environment
• Strong analytical skills, problem solving mindset, and an ability to collaborate effectively across teams
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written as well as spoken, is a must
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneer's spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of protecting food to protecting the planet, apply through Orbis
This job posting expires on 2026-04-22
To know more about the position contact Annika Andersson at + 46 46 36 3625
To know more about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +4646365253
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9843377