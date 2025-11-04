Quality Engineer
2025-11-04
Quality Engineer - Join Us in Building a Greener Future!Who We Are
We work every day to electrify the world for a greener future. Founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, our company is a global leader in separator film production - a key material ensuring the safety and performance of lithium-ion batteries.
In 2021, we established our European base in Eskilstuna, Sweden, where we are building one of Europe's most modern battery material production plants. Now, we're looking for a motivated Quality Engineer to join our growing international team and contribute to the next chapter of sustainable innovation.
What You'll Do
As a Quality Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring our products meet the highest quality standards and customer expectations. Your main responsibilities include:
Acting as the primary quality interface for our customers in Europe and Asia - ensuring smooth, professional, and culturally aware communication.
Leading and supporting customer audits, visits, and quality reviews, both onsite and online.
Managing customer complaints using structured problem-solving tools (e.g., 8D) to drive effective corrective and preventive actions.
Translating and implementing customer-specific quality requirements into internal systems with accuracy and precision.
Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to ensure quality expectations are clearly understood and delivered.
Supporting APQP, PPAP, and control plan activities with accurate documentation.
Building and maintaining trusting relationships with international customers through clear, confident communication.
What We're Looking For Hard Skills (Technical / Formal Requirements)
Fluent in English and proficient in Swedish (spoken and written).
Basic understanding of production processes or manufacturing environments.
Competent with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
Ability to collect, analyze, and interpret data to identify patterns and trends.
Soft Skills (Personal / Behavioral Competencies)
Structured and responsible - takes ownership and follows through.
Communicative and collaborative - builds trust and works well with others.
Curious and eager to learn - open to growing within quality systems and standards.
Independent - capable of working with minimal supervision.
Positive and reliable - professional, proactive, and supportive in every interaction.
Plus / Desirable Skills (Preferred, Not Required)
Familiar with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 (IATF 16949 is a plus).
Experience from manufacturing, laboratory, or process industries.
Knowledge of quality tools such as 5 Why, Fishbone, 8D, and FMEA.
Experience with internal or external audits.
Interest in sustainability, batteries, or technology.
Previous experience in international or multicultural environments.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a fast-growing, global company driving the clean energy revolution.
Work in an international, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment.
Gain hands-on experience in one of Europe's most advanced battery material facilities.
Ready to power the future with us? Apply now and join a passionate team working toward a sustainable tomorrow. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723), https://www.seniormaterial.com/ Arbetsplats
Senior Material Jobbnummer
9587365