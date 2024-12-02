Quality Engineer - Workshop
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval in Jordbro is looking for a
Quality Engineer - Workshop
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. We make it happen by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. As a member of our team, you thrive in an open inclusive workplace, based on diversity with a sense of belonging. This is where you can make a difference by constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the Job
As a Quality Engineer, you'll be essential to our commitment to top quality in a dynamic environment. Your focus will be on overseeing construction processes, performing measurements and quality checks. Working at our Jordbro workshop, you'll ensure our high standards throughout the manufacturing process by non-conformity reporting, conducting weld inspections, and secure handling of measurement equipment.
In this role, you'll also tackle quality issues, working with the team to investigate and solve problems efficiently. You'll lead efforts to identify the root causes of issues, create solutions to prevent recurrence, and support our team through audits and continuous improvement activities. In this role, you'll maintain quality standards every step of the way, from inventory to final product delivery. Your work will make a real impact, helping us deliver outstanding experiences to our customers.
Who You Are
You are a detail-oriented and proactive professional with a strong passion for quality and improvement. You're curious, driven, and ready to independently manage quality processes in a fast-paced environment. You work well with others, have excellent communication skills, and bring a structured approach that fits well in a global, team-focused setting. Your mindset is both service-oriented and adaptable, making it easy for you to work across departments and manage various tasks.
What You Know
*
You hold a university degree in a relevant field.
*
You bring a few years of experience in quality work, especially in pipe assembly, mechanical engineering, or a related manufacturing role.
*
You're fluent in English, with any additional languages being a bonus.
*
You have a strong track record in maintaining and developing instructions and processes, and ideally have at least two years of hands-on experience in industrial product quality.
*
Technical expertise in quality management systems and tools; Six Sigma or Lean manufacturing certifications are a plus.
*
You're skilled at networking and have a service-minded approach.
*
Experience in managing control plans, setting critical parameters, and conducting audits.
For more information
Erika Skoglund, Quality & Compliance Manager, 0730 884 724
Richa Sethi, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continually, and encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible but not later than December 3rd, 2024, through our career page https://career.alfalaval.com/jobs/search
Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
#LI-RS2 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "48d0c371e7b51d88". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Jobbnummer
9040156