Quality Engineer - Mechanical
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-03-31
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our innovative team as a Quality Engineer - Mechanical, where your primary responsibility will be to ensure that our internal modifications at our turbine testing facility comply with essential regulations, such as the Pressure Equipment Directive, CE marking, and requirements for handling and storage of hydrogen. You will have the opportunity to work on some of the most ground breaking gas turbine projects, verifying and quality-assuring mechanical installations to meet internal standards, EU product directives, and local contractual requirements. We continuously develop our products and testing facilities to meet future operational and safety requirements.
By collaborating closely with our development and testing departments, as well as with suppliers of pipes and pressure vessels, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of gas turbines. You will be assigned to different projects, working closely with skilled colleagues in your field, and your journey will include international business travel (approximately 15-20 trips per year) to our installation sites. If you are an ambitious and driven mechanical engineer with a desire to work on exciting projects and make a real impact, we want to hear from you!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Support the review of designs for modifications and new installations, ensuring compliance with regulations and verifying documentation for mechanical installations, piping, valves, and pressure vessels in explosive atmospheres.
* Perform detailed inspections, including visual and audit inspections, of mechanical installations to uphold safety standards.
* Collect and review certificates associated with international standards and regulations, ensuring all documentation is accurate and up to date.
* Collaborate with project teams, providing your expertise in working processes and project-specific routines as needed.
* Develop and update processes, templates, and instructions to enhance operational efficiency and compliance.
What You Bring
* An educational background in Mechanical Engineering
* Strong interpersonal and communication skills that foster collaboration and teamwork.
* Familiarity with ISO 3834, EN 1090, PED, ASME, and the Machinery Directive is a plus.
* Experience in quality control, with the ability to interpret standards and directives effectively.
* Proficiency in English is required; additional language skills are an advantage.
* Experience working in project teams, with knowledge of Siemens Gas turbine products and mechanical installations in explosive atmospheres considered beneficial.
About the Team
Our team consists of 16 dedicated quality engineers who are passionate about planning, coordinating, and monitoring quality activities in assigned projects. We work collaboratively to meet customer requirements, adhere to product definitions, and comply with local laws and regulations. Our strong team spirit drives us to support each other in achieving our goals while ensuring the highest quality standards in our work.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don'... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "272309". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9256588