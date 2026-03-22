Quality Control Engineer
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2026-03-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Responsible for the development, validation, and execution of the methods used for material analysis, including incoming material, intermediate, and finalized products for Research & Development and Production on a wide range of instruments. Strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance in Quality Control (QA/QC). Proven track record in statistical analysis and measurement system analysis (MSA).
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Responsible for a set of instrumentation or measurement systems. This involves, but not limited to, coordinating maintenance and troubleshooting, writing support documentation, training and qualifying personnel, performing method development and validation.
Understand and internalize QA/QC principles in everyday functions.
Conduct analysis on a wide range of instruments and report data/results for a diverse set of samples.
Execute the Quality Control and testing plan of material and components.
Maintaining instruments and measurement areas to a high standard, involving ownership of room(s)/area(s) to drive safety related topics, ensure 5S, maintain consumable inventory and standards/reference samples.
Work across many parts of the organization, collaborating with R&D technical team, Process Quality Engineering, Process Engineering, Supply Chain, IT & automation.
Drive operational excellence and investigations by being a key player in problem solving and process improvement exercises.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work Environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
Minimum MSc degree or Bachelor's degree with 5+ years of work experience in a laboratory, in Chemistry, Material or Mechanical Engineering.
3+ years of relevant work experience in relevant laboratory environment.
Experience of laboratory work in relevant industries such as, e.g. Li-ion materials, Pharmaceutical, Food and Paper industries or automotive industries.
Experience in developing methods, standards, procedures, and documentation in an efficient way.
Familiarity with Statistical Process Control (SPC), Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Control Plan (CP), Lean, Six Sigma , Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Specific knowledge in any relevant instrumentation, measurement system, or scientific field used by the company.
Knowledgeable in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, Total Quality Management (TQM).
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811982