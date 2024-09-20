Quality Assurance Tester
Kpmg AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kpmg AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about quality management and compliance? Do you want to be part of an international team, driving excellence in quality management across multiple countries? We are looking for skilled and detail-oriented individuals to join our Nordic Quality Assurance (NQA) team.The Nordic Quality Assurance (NQA) unit is responsible for testing the implementation and effectiveness of SoQM controls across nine KPMG member firms in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Our team ensures compliance with the International Standard of Quality Management (ISQM1), supporting firms to continuously improve their quality systems. Join us and contribute to enhancing the way we work across the region, collaborating with experienced professionals in a dynamic environment.
We are looking for candidates who meet the following criteria:
- A minimum of 4 years of experience in internal audit, compliance testing (e.g., quality system testing, SOX controls), external auditing, or assurance services.
- Strong understanding of internal control systems.
- Fluent in English; knowledge of other Nordic or Baltic languages is a plus.
- Ability to work independently, take initiative, and meet deadlines.
- High integrity, excellent teamwork, and keen attention to detail.
- Experience as a performance manager for junior team members is a plus.
What we offer:
- Be part of an international team, working across nine countries.
- Build a professional network with directors and partners from KPMG Nordic member firms.
- Opportunity to influence the future of quality management practices in the Nordics.
- Enthusiastic and supportive colleagues in a collaborative environment.
- Flexible working hours and remote working opportunities.
- Occasional business trips to meet the team in person.
- A competitive compensation package based on your experience and qualifications.
Want to Make a Difference with Us? If you are ready to contribute your expertise and be part of a team that is shaping the future of quality management in the Nordics and Baltics, we want to hear from you! Apply now and join us in delivering excellence. Plaese apply no later than 1st of Ocober.
Welcome!
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kpmg AB
(org.nr 556043-4465), https://home.kpmg/se/sv/home.html Arbetsplats
Kpmg Jobbnummer
8913689