Quality Assurance Officer
2023-05-15
Hays Life Science is looking for a QA Associate to join AstraZeneca in Södertälje. Apply now!
Your new company
Hays Life Science is currently looking for a new QA Associate for a consultant role at AstraZeneca which is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. They operate in over 100 countries and our innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Our passion for science and innovation is matched only by our commitment to improving the health of millions.
Your new role
As a QA Associate at AstraZeneca in Södertälje, you'll be part of their Quality Sterile team. You will be supporting the largest production unit, Sweden Operations, in quality assurance. You'll work closely with the exciting and dynamic production, participating in cross-functional discussions and making balanced decisions about the ongoing production from a quality perspective.
What you'll need to succeed
* Scientific university or college degree of at least 4 years, including a course in Microbiology 7.5 hp.
* Fields of study could be civil engineering in biotechnology, chemistry or pharmaceuticals, or a pharmacy degree.
* Strong knowledge of Swedish and good knowledge of English.
* Previous experience in microbial work from manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance of drugs, government inspections, or validation/qualification is a plus.
* Interest in technology, systems, and processes.
What you'll get in return
In return, you will join a vibrant team in a leading global pharmaceutical company that is truly making a difference in the world. You will be given opportunities to learn and grow in your role along with working in an environment that values diversity, innovation, and collaboration.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
