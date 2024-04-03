Quality Assurance Engineer to Alps Alpine!
Do you want to be a part of exciting technical projects in a global organization? Are you an engineer with an interest within proactive quality assurance and project management? As a quality assurance engineer you will be joining Alps Alpine in developing world class vehicle electronics, establishing new processes and improve existing ones, apply today!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
Alps Alpine is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic components with several different focus areas, including Automotive, Home and Mobile, and Industry, Healthcare & Energy. In Gothenburg, Alps Alpine primarily works towards the automotive industry, focusing on developing infotainment systems and other technically complex products within vehicle electronics. As a Quality Assurance Engineer at Alps Alpine, you will work with proactive quality within new and now existing projects towards Alps Alpines clients.
In this role, you will be a part of a team consisting of quality assurance engineers, quality control engineers and test engineers with responsibilty towards APQP (Advanced Product Quality Planning) and PPAP (Production Part Approval Process). You will be involved in the production process and work preventively within product development to secure the quality by analysing statistics, doing risk assessments and control analysis in development projects. Furthermore, you will be working cross-functionally with other teams and support clients, both locally and globally.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
Has a university education in mechatronics or another relevant degree, or equivalent work experience.
Fluent in both spoken and written English.
Is able to travel both nationally and internationally.
Has a driving license.
It is also meritorious if you:
Previous experience within quality assurance or project management.
Previous working experience within the automotive industry.
In order to be a good fit with Alps Alpine, we think you have a professional approach towards customers and good communication skills. You are a fast learner, eager to learn and develop within the company. You are also flexible and focused on customer satisfaction. Though you work in a team with others you are a good team player with a positive and outgoing mindset and aim to help the team solve their tasks.
ABOUT THE CLIENT COMPANY:
Alps Alpine one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics. Alps Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for your mobile entertainment. The Swedish branch is focused on vehicle electronics with products within speakers and sound, infotainment, and radar solutions.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time.
Start date: As soon as possible.
Location: Gothenburg.
Point of contact: Marta Laszewska.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work. Ersättning
