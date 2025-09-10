Quality and HSE Manager
2025-09-10
We are looking for a Quality & HSE Manager to take on a pivotal role in our organization. In this position, you will be the driving force behind ensuring that our products, processes, and operations not only meet but exceed the highest quality standards, while also safeguarding compliance with all health, safety, and environmental regulations.
You will lead and collaborate closely with our dedicated Quality team of 6 people as well as our HSE team of 1 colleague, bringing together expertise and perspectives from across the business. With your guidance, these teams will continue to evolve, strengthen processes, and secure a workplace where quality, safety, and sustainability are always top of mind.
As a key leader in our organization, you will combine sharp technical expertise with the ability to inspire and engage colleagues. Your work will be central in nurturing a culture where quality, safety, and continuous improvement are at the very heart of everything we do.
If you are motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are eager to elevate standards to the next level - this is the role for you
Key Responsibilities
Develop, implement, and maintain the Management System in compliance with IATF and ISO 14001 requirements.
Plan, conduct, and follow up on internal process and system audits; coordinate external audits with customers and certification bodies.
Manage customer claims, including root cause analysis, corrective actions, and preventive measures.
Lead quality planning activities for new projects (APQP, PPAP) from concept through to production.
Monitor and report on key quality performance indicators (KPIs), driving initiatives for improvement.
Ensure compliance with customer-specific requirements and lead change management processes.
Maintain and continuously improve the Management System in accordance with ISO 14001 and applicable legal requirements.
Develop and implement HSE policies, procedures, and training programs to foster a proactive safety culture.
Conduct risk assessments and incident investigations, ensuring effective follow-up.
Monitor and report on HSE performance indicators, leading initiatives to reduce workplace incidents and environmental impact.
Liaise with regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with environmental and occupational health legislation.
Qualifications & Skills
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Quality Management, Occupational Health & Safety, or related field.
Minimum 4 years' experience in a Quality and/or HSE leadership role within the automotive industry.
Proficiency in quality tools and methodologies (8D, 5 Why, FMEA, SPC, MSA).
Strong working knowledge of IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001.
Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills.
Fluency in Swedish and English (additional languages are an advantage).
Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
Proactive, hands-on, and results-driven approach.
Strong leadership qualities and ability to work effectively with customers, suppliers, and internal teams.
Why Join Us?
This position offers the opportunity to:
Play a key role in ensuring operational excellence and regulatory compliance.
Shape and strengthen our quality and safety culture in a growing company.
Work in an international environment with cross-functional collaboration.
Contribute directly to customer satisfaction, workplace safety, and environmental sustainability.
About the employer
JTEKT Column Systems Sweden AB is a Tier 1 system supplier in the commercial automotive sector. We develop, industrialize and produce steering columns and telescopic axles for trucks, buses, tractors and special vehicles. Our focus is on creating increased comfort for the operator through innovative solutions. Quality is always our top priority, especially since we manufacture safety products.
Vision: To consistently be the preferred supplier globally of steering columns and telescopes for leading commercial vehicle OEMs.
For questions: HR Peter Berndts 076-109 03 98 , Recruiting Manager Daniel Näf 076-764 89 10
Location: Eskilstuna
Applications should be sent to: jobbansokan@jtekt-cs.se
Recruitment takes place continuously and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
For more information, please visit our website: https://jtekt-cs.se/
Application deadline: 2025-10-10
