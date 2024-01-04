Qualified workshop technician
Company description
SST Slitskyddsteknik AB is based in Karlstad, Sweden and is a company who work with high-end solutions against wear, abrasion, corrosion and chemical contact on steel and concrete. To do this we use multiple types of materials and techniques, as a single solution or in combination. Our customers are based in Sweden but we sometimes have projects abroad, mainly in the northern parts of Europe.
Job Summary
We 're looking for a technician who will report to the Production Supervisor or a Project Supervisor. The technician will be responsible for the day to day running and operations of the equipment used to install or apply the material chosen to solve our customers problem. The technicians we 're looking for will be capable of working in line with the Production schedule under direction set by Production Supervisor or as planned by the Project Supervisor in-situ. Our main focus on every manufacturing or installation is to optimize the customer experience through manufacturing or/and installing high quality solutions in an efficient manner to enhance equipment life-cycle-time. We work in an international environment, so we need you to be able to communicate in English.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Adhering to and following work instructions at all times
• Producing parts to the highest quality standards as per company procedures
• Responsible for ensuring the high standard of housekeeping and 5S
• Support team members with other tasks as and when necessary
• Responsible for ensuring that all Health and Safety Policies are followed
• Carry out any other tasks where reasonable and relevant within any manufacturing area
Attributes, Qualifications and Experience required for the role:
• MIG/MAG/TIG/PTA welding of 1mm to 75mm parts with minimum active licenses 111 (6.4, 8.1), 136 (1.3)
• Knowledge of the metallization process (mainly ARC) in workshop and in-situ.
• Experience of handling the normal range of tools and machines in a sheet metal workshop
• Knowledge of sandblasting in workshop and in-situ with documented experience of ISO-8501 and ISO 8503
• Experience of handling and applying epoxies with focus on the Devcon product-line
• Experience of handling and applying cement-based products with focus on the Densit product-line
• Ability to communicate effectively and work within a team
• Ability to adhere to schedules and achieve production targets
• Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines
We see below as an advantage for the role:
• Driving license, B
• SSG Entre
• Multilingualism
• Experience of handling water cutting equipment
• Documented initial training on epoxies
• Documented initial training on cement-based products
• Documented training in Chemical Hazards in the Working Environment (AFS 2011:19)
