QA tester
2024-08-16
The role
We're now looking to hire a senior QA Tester to join our QA team in Stockholm. As a QA Tester at Fatshark, you will be responsible for testing and analyzing Fatshark games on PC, Xbox and Playstation as a part of our internal QA team, while working closely with the other developers.
Fatshark is a growing company and we're always interested in recruiting talented and skilled QA testers to our team. We want committed and creative people not afraid of challenges and who will be part of making Fatshark the best in the industry.
What we offer
Here at Fatshark, we do what we love most: design high-profile games for PCs and consoles. We offer you:
A playful, friendly and inclusive work place
Hands-on production environment with an emphasis on cooperative/multiplayer games
Opportunities for personal growth with varied projects, experienced co-workers and recurring hack weeks
Developing games with our own engine - Stingray
Regulated flex time and paid overtime
Occupational pension
Health benefits and health check ups
Bonus program
Dog friendly office located in central Stockholm
What you'll do
Report and track bugs and issues in Atlassian Jira
Perform qualitative testing on multiple platforms (PC, Xbox and Playstation)
Create test plans and run test executions to verify functionality, performance, memory usage, localization and compliance
Be a driving force in identifying quality flaws in our products and tools
Provide valuable feedback on our games and be a part of discussions relating to all aspects of game quality
Required qualifications
At least 3 years of working experience with Quality Assurance at a Game Studio
Experience with compliance and certification for Xbox or Playstation
Experience using common bug tracking systems like Atlassian Jira
Good organizational skills and a sharp attention to details
Experience in writing test cases and test plans
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Passionate about video games
Strong communication skills
Bonus qualifications
ISTQB Certified
Education related to games and/or QA
Basic programming knowledge in languages like Lua, C#, C++
Experience with our games, especially Vermintide 2 and Darktide
Experience with versioning and revision control systems like p4v, SVN, GitHub, etc
Experience with build automation and management tools like TeamCity, Jenkins, etc
Application details
We are following the policy of working 4 days in the office per week, with 1 day option to work from home. The onboarding is being done fully in the office.
We look forward to review applications and will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Start: ASAP 2024
Form of Employment: permanent, full-time Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatshark Studios AB
Rosenlundsgatan 29c (visa karta
118 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
