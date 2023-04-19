QA Tester
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion - by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health.
We are looking to expand our team with a committed QA/Tester who is passionate about quality and has a keen eye for details. In your day-to-day tasks you will be part of our Product Growth team, working together with the product owner, designers and developers to improve the website, sign up flows on the web and in the app, our payment system and subscription handling. You will also be part of the distributed QA team with the joint mission of ensuring that we can release high quality functionality to our users on a regular basis. You will work with designing test cases, testing our updated functionality and providing short loop feedback and bug reports, as well keeping our medical device documentation up to date.
We are looking for someone who loves details, as we work to constantly improve and test different solutions in our product and you will need to find and test as many edge cases as possible. The current focus is manual testing and documentation, but we work towards increasing our QA automation and if you are interested we can help you grow your career in this field.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Sweden.
What you will be doing
•
Work collaboratively in an agile team composed of a product owner, full stack developers, product designers and testers to shape the product
• Work as part of the distributed QA & Product Compliance teams working closely with the medical device product and the Regulatory Team, ensuring we stay compliant while also finding new ways to improve our QA strategies
• Plan and perform testing of the website and signup flows to ensure that changes are thoroughly tested through manual, automatic or exploratory testing
• Keep medical device documentation including design reviews, requirements, and test cases up to date and current
• Help ensure continuous delivery of new releases by staying up to date with the day to day activities of the team and planning testing and releases accordingly
Every employee at Natural Cycles shall contribute to maintain and improve the quality system in order to comply with all applicable regulations and standards, especially with ISO 13485.
What skills and experience we think you have
• A few years of experience working with QA and testing (software, hardware or integrated products)
• Including writing test cases and using different types of QA methodologies
• Attention to details and problem-solving attitude
• Can work independently and likes to take own initiatives
• Fluency in English and excellent written and verbal communication skills
You might also have
• Experience working with growth, acquisition funnels, and payment flows
• An interest or experience in working with analyzing data
• An interest in and/or experience with test automation
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Ersättning
