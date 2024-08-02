QA/QC Project Manager
2024-08-02
Reporting to the Senior Contracts Manager, the role responsibilities will include:
• Provide Quality management co-ordination and leadership to ensure that the quality assurance elements of the QMS are maintained and under continuous improvement
• Responsible for sub-contractor management
• Embed and promote the internal Collen Quality Management systems
• Develop, lead and maintain a comprehensive audit readiness program to ensure internal and external compliance
• Evaluate and follow up the project quality requirements in conjunction with the engineering team
• Track first of kind installations and ensure quality requirements are achieved and implemented for all associated installations
• Coordinate inspection test plan requirements with the internal team to ensure quality requirements are reviewed on a weekly basis
• Provide quality management report updates for the project tracking quality performance as required
• Engage with sub-contractors on an on-going basis to ensure that quality installations including documentation is provided on an on-going basis as part of project delivery
• Track upload of required quality documentation to IT Platforms e.g., 4P, Field-view, Compass, IFS in conjunction with the document controller
• Track important key performance indicators for quality performance and review with sub-contractors - opportunities for improvement, non-conformance etc.
• Engage with contractors, client etc. as part of on-going project meetings to lead quality project delivery
• Ensure that all information required by the quality plan and specifications is submitted and complies with the client requirements and specifications
• Attend and co-ordinate weekly meetings with the client, subcontractors & suppliers
• Review the contractors Inspection test plan and all QA/QC documentations
• Interact with project management, vendors / clients in coordination, design and construction
• Evaluate the QA/QC system implementation by each stakeholder and ensure compliance with the quality manual
• Ensure process validation activities are completed appropriately and in line with project design
• Complete engineering reviews, reports and calculations
• Evaluate the coordination of all contractors to have adequate QA/QC personnel on site during project development and operations to perform the inspection and tests.
• Review and comment on subcontractor's pre qualifications.
• Review and comment on submittals, including test results, method statements, materials and alternate proposals submitted by contractors.
• Ensure process validation activities are completed appropriately and make the link with product design whenever needed
• Contribute to development of company wide process knowledge
• Lead a team to support project delivery to establish a unified and high standard of quality output.
The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the management, implementation and maintenance of QA/QC systems along with ensuring the highest standards are being upheld on the project.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02
