QA/QC Engineer
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Malmö Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Malmö
2025-05-20
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and the only dedicated data centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects across Europe, equating to over 500 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a QA/QC Engineer to join our team.
Responsibilities
• Plan and conduct quality audits and inspection to verify the implementation of quality control
• Ensure quality management system objectives are achieved for Mechanical and Electrical disciplines
• Ensure that the company's quality policies are understood, implemented, and maintained on-site
• Ensure that all subcontractors' quality systems and plans are effective, acceptable and in accordance with our company policies
• Ensure necessary guidance and input are provided to on-site staff for improvement to attain project feasibility
Role Requirements
• Bachelors degree in Engineering
• Experience in scheduling, programming, and sequencing
• Experience in the delivery in Data Center projects
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: cmorgan@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176), https://winthrop.ie Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Jobbnummer
9349350