QA Professional
Comstream AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comstream AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Arboga
, Norrköping
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is transforming the way companies use video for B2B communication. Video has long been a powerful tool, but creating and distributing it at scale has traditionally been too complex and costly. This company is changing that - offering plug-and-play video creation and distribution tools, including innovative features like video shopping and AI-based functionality that further enhances the user experience.
To support their rapid growth, they're now looking for a QA Professional to strengthen their product team. You will focus primarily on functional UI testing of their video player, video platform, and AI-driven features, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience.
Tasks and responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Perform functional UI tests on the video platform, video player, and AI-powered features
Work closely with another experienced QA Professional to plan, execute, and refine test activities
Document defects clearly and follow up with developers to ensure timely resolution
Participate in agile meetings and collaborate closely with developers, designers, and product owners
Contribute to improving test processes, workflows, and test coverage
Possibility to suggest and implement automated UI testing over time
We believe that you have the following background
Solid experience in functional UI and web application testing
Strong understanding of structured testing methods and best practices
Experience testing complex front-end functionality or multimedia/video interfaces
ISTQB certification
Experience with automated testing tools such as Selenium, Postman or Playwright is an advantage
Familiarity with agile development environments and tools like Jira
Excellent communication skills in English (written and spoken)
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. In this position, you can work up to two days per week from your home if you want. The office is in the Old Town in central Stockholm.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Comstream:
Comstream is a dynamic and growing organization with approximately 80 employees. We specialize in connecting top IT talent with ambitious growth companies, while also delivering outstanding customer support across a wide range of industries. In addition, we proudly develop and continuously improve our proprietary SaaS platform, Jobshark, designed for tech recruitment and freelancing.
Over the past few years, we've achieved significant growth - and we're just getting started. If you're looking to join an international company with a welcoming welcoming, Scandinavian-inspired culture, Comstream could be the perfect fit. We're committed to your professional development and offer an environment where you're empowered to thrive.
At Comstream, teamwork is the foundation of everything we do. We foster a culture where every voice is heard, and where collaboration, freedom, and empowerment aren't just values - they shape the way we work every day. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.
For more information, please visit: www.comstream.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comstream AB
(org.nr 556945-8911) Arbetsplats
Qbrick AB Jobbnummer
9715599