QA Lead
Mindler AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mindler AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Mindler
Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor, who had the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Thanks to our hard-working tech teams, who have developed our app and iCBT modules; Mindler has become known as the science-driven mind leading industry change.
Our tech organization is currently split into five sub-teams, all with different core responsibilities relating to the infrastructure, data, integration, and features of our product.
What would you be working with?
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced QA Lead to join our team. As a QA Lead, you will be responsible for leading the QA team's daily work and writing test automation in collaboration with developers and QA. You will develop processes for change management with Tech leadership to improve the current release process and drive the tech department to a more agile way of releasing code.
You will report to the Vice President of Engineering and collaborate closely with Engineering Managers, Product Managers, QA Team, and developers.
Who are you?
You have 4+ years of work experience as a QA Engineer.
You have previously held a QA Lead role or similar.
You have experience with automated testing.
Its a plus if you have:
Previously worked in a startup environment.
Held a QA role in a company that has developed a medical device.
Experience from trunk-based development or an equivalent modern way, working with the aim of improving time-to-delivery by releasing multiple times a day.
Worked with test frameworks like Cypress, Playwright, or Detox.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom (we highly value a hybrid remote-friendly setup), work-life balance (including social activities and benefits), a workplace with inspiring colleagues and the chance to join a company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of improving digital mental healthcare.
Currently, we are a team of around 30 people having our office in the city center of Stockholm.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
• -
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mindler AB
(org.nr 559150-0722), https://mindlercare.com/ Arbetsplats
Mindler Jobbnummer
7802117