QA Engineer
2025-06-11
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you an experienced software engineer looking for a meaningful role in a dynamic environment? Join our Markets Platform Team at LeoVegas Group, where you will play a crucial role in enhancing our global customer onboarding process and developing responsible gaming features. Your work will ensure a seamless, secure, and enjoyable experience for our customers across all our brands.
In this position, you will focus on refining the onboarding journey and promoting responsible gaming. Our mission is to create a safe gaming environment where players can set healthy limits on their gambling habits. We leverage data-driven insights and a robust CI/CD process, following the Kanban methodology to deliver high-quality solutions. You will work alongside expert back-end developers specialising in Java and Kotlin, as well as dedicated Quality Assurance Engineers.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Developing a multi-brand gaming platform called Rhino, built on 230+ microservices.
Driving continuous improvement in the player onboarding process and responsible gaming solutions through innovative solutions.
Testing (unit tests) and updating documentation.
Participating in architectural discussions and suggesting ideas for technical improvements.
Collaborate with Product Managers and other stakeholders to deliver innovative solutions that enhance customer onboarding and promote responsible gaming.
Working closely with Backend Engineers, QA Engineers and TA Engineers.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Min. 2-4 years of experience in using Java + Spring Boot framework
You have experience with MySQL
You are familiar with microservice architectures
NICE TO HAVES
Experience with Kotlin, Git, Kafka, Jenkins, Akka, Hazelcast, Elasticsearch, RabbitMQ, with Consul.
Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and BigQuery.
Strong understanding of API testing methodologies and hands-on experience with tools like Postman.
Knowledge of Automated Testing.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
