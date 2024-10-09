QA Engineer
Ubiquiti Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubiquiti Sweden AB i Stockholm
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to the next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are looking for a highly skilled QA Engineer for our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please be aware that we do not accept candidates who are not permanent residents of Sweden. A valid work permit is a mandatory requirement to be considered for the role.
Responsibilities
Planning testing initiatives to ensure software releases meet or exceed requirements
Responsible for preparing test scenarios, test plans, test procedures, and test reports for projects
Manual and automatic testing of the developed software
Collaborate with team software engineers and developers
Put impact on product realization
Requirements
At least 3 years of experience in a QA role
Thorough understanding of QA methodology and best practices
Hands-on experience in writing and executing test cases and test plans
Experience with Web test automation
Experienced in scripting languages (e.g. JavaScript / TypeScript)
Experience with Continuous Integration tools (e.g. Jenkins/AWS Code Pipeline)
Good English language skills
Benefits
International work environment
Compensation package matching global standards
Wellness allowance, occupational pension, and medical insurance
Five weeks' holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space in central Stockholm (Epicenter)
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
Snacks and drinks Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8947159