QA Engineer

Platform24 is on a mission to unlock the potential of healthcare by creating smooth and accessible healthcare where patients and caregivers are empowered by the most intelligent technology available. We aim to enable AI precision while maintaining a human touch, allowing medical doctors and nurses to focus on what they do best - practicing medicine .
We have an uncompromising focus on making every day better for patients and clinicians and together create healthcare 2.0
The Professional Services team's mission is to support our customer caregivers in getting the maximum value out of our product. We do this by designing and implementing solutions that meet their needs. Our work spans across our whole platform, and we own solutions from architecture to implementation .
As a Quality Assurance Engineer in the Professional Services team, you will be a key player in a cross-functional team. You'll be working on our most important projects to ensure a high-quality delivery of our healthcare platform to our customers. Since we're working with healthcare, the implications of a technical issue can be significant, and we need to ensure our product is of high quality. We believe that test automation is key to building quality while at the same time being able to move fast
To succeed in the role, you need the following skills:
•
Technical aptitude - We have a complex product with many integrations requiring solid technical knowledge to understand and ensure its quality. Some of the technologies/frameworks we're using are Java, Go, SQL, Kubernetes, TypeScript, and Playwrite.
•
Broad quality assurance experience - We are a small team, and we expect you to be able to take on all types of QA tasks.
•
Test automation skills - We strive to automate as much as possible and believe you do as well
•
Strong communication skills - You will interact daily with customers and internal stakeholders, and you need to be able to communicate correctly and efficiently
•
Fluency in Swedish and EnglishIndependent drive and ability to work efficiently in a team - We believe in working together as one team at Platform24
It's meriting if you have any of the following skills or experiences:
• Speak Dutch, German, Danish, or Norwegian
• Working with Java, SQL, Javascript, and Kubernetes
• Test lead experience from significant software releases
What's in it for you
Here are just a few reasons why you'll love working with us:
• Fun, Collaborative Environment: Enjoy a hybrid setup where we work at home half the week and at the office half the week.
• Our office is conveniently located next to Central Station in Stockholm, making commuting a breeze
• Personal growth and knowledge-sharing sessions regularly
• Social Events: Participate in company-wide summer and winter parties, special occasion celebrations, and team offsites
• Volunteer Opportunities: Use five workdays a year to volunteer and give back to the community Impressive
• Tech Setup: Enjoy using a brand new M2 MacBook Pro (16 inch) or equivalent machine of your choice
• And Not to Forget: Some of our other benefits include 6 weeks vacation, 5000 SEK in health allowance, private healthcare insurance, a generous pension contribution, and of course, snacks and drinks at the office
Besides this, you will get the chance to work with intelligent, friendly, and skilled colleagues from all over the world.
