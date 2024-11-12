QA Engineer - Axis Video Management Systems
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-11-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled QA engineer who likes to see the big picture within the team? Do you want to have fun at work, be part of an innovative team working with the latest technology, and be driven by product and customer perspectives? Do you enjoy being involved in planning, design, implementation, testing, feedback, and follow-up, all within a self-managing team where everyone's voice is heard?
Now you have the opportunity to join an exciting journey for Axis Video Management System at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
In our team, you will help drive the testing of Axis Video Management System (VMS), which connects end-users with our growing range of cameras, video recorders, desktop, web, mobile clients, and cloud services. You will belong to a QA team, but on a daily basis, we work closely together in small self-managing agile development teams responsible for the entire development cycle, which means we continuously exchange knowledge and contribute to each other's development and continuous improvements. We make sure to stay at the forefront in terms of technology choices and test methodology, CI/CD flow, and we primarily develop in C# and Go.
We seek data-driven decisions and continuously develop our ability to understand user behavior to learn more about how our products and solutions are used, which also gives the team great opportunities to influence the end product!
Get to know our QA organization:
Axis Communications * Meet Quality Assurance! - Jobcast | Podcast on Spotify
What you'll do here as a QA Engineer
We are now looking for an experienced and driven QA engineer who, together with the other engineers in the teams, will take our quality work to the next level. We work with both automation and manual testing in several different teams and take an active part in our DevOps pipeline. Examples of tasks:
* Coordination and holistic view for test development and test execution within the team
* Analysis and planning of new functionality from a quality perspective
* Creation and execution of new test cases, both manual and automated
* Analysis and creation of test and user data for data-driven testing
* Analysis of collected test results, troubleshooting, discussion, and reporting of defects
* Development for monitoring and analysis of our cloud services
* Participate and contribute to the QA team's overall development and strategies regarding test methods, test environments, and test automation
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has several years of experience in software testing and has good knowledge of agile development methods. You have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or other relevant work experience. You have previous experience with testing at different levels, manual and automated testing, functional and non-functional testing, and preferably experience with operation and monitoring of cloud services in Azure/AWS.
We work with various tools/skills, so you have knowledge in several of these:
* Test knowledge in the form of test strategies and test methods
* Testing of individual components and larger systems
* Data and user-driven testing
* Operation and monitoring of cloud services
* Driving the test 'agenda' in the team
* C#, Go, .NET, and Python
* Test automation
* Azure / AWS
* CI / CD / DevOps
* GitHub / TeamCity
* IP Networks
* Cyber Security
As a person, you are curious, quick to learn, and have a strong and genuine interest in testing. You enjoy developing with the team and the business, sharing experiences, and coaching developers in testing. You have the ability to understand the customer's perspective and to both see the big picture and dig into details when needed. You are responsible, proactive, structured, and driven by good collaboration with your development and testing colleagues to constantly develop together and improve.
What Axis has to offer?
With us, you will work with colleagues with expertise from various parts of the organization, which is enriching and facilitates knowledge sharing. There are also great opportunities for skill development and to develop in the direction you are interested in.
As a company, we expect great commitment from our employees but not at the expense of private life. We believe that a good balance between work and private life benefits both the company and the individual.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Kristian Larsen, +46 761 75 46 46.
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies regarding this position. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121350". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9007057