QA Delivery Lead
2025-09-03
Do you have a passion for software quality and want to take ownership of testing activities in a collaborative, forward-thinking digital environment? Join us at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions as a QA Delivery Lead in Eskilstuna and thrive in a collaborative, innovative culture that empowers you to build a career to be proud of.
We're now looking for a QA Delivery Lead to join our Digital Operations team within ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Nordics. You'll be responsible for leading and executing quality assurance activities related to internal information systems and integrations, ensuring that software changes and developments meet the highest standards. This role combines strategic ownership of QA processes with hands-on involvement in test design and execution, ensuring quality throughout both project-based and ongoing development work.
What you will do as our QA Delivery Lead
As QA Delivery Lead, you'll be responsible for securing the quality of internal digital solutions through structured testing strategies and efficient execution. Working closely with developers, business process owners, and project leads, you'll own the QA process across development and change initiatives. You will develop and implement test strategies for both project-based and continuous development work, while also writing and executing test cases for system changes with a strong focus on traceability and documentation.
You would also:
Coordinate and oversee regression and performance testing (including automation where applicable).
Support validation of change requests and bug reports.
Maintain documentation such as Functional Solution Documents and Delivery Design Documents.
Monitor testing progress and report on key quality metrics (e.g., Fulfillment Accuracy).
Collaborate with vendors and internal teams to ensure delivery quality.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 3 years of experience in QA, preferably within internal IT or digital product environments.
Solid understanding of IT service management processes and Continuous Service Improvement (CSI) principles.
Hands-on experience writing and executing test cases, with a focus on documentation and traceability.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
Familiarity with software product development and internal business systems.
The ideal candidate has an analytical mindset, capable of interpreting metrics and understanding complex system environments, paired with clear and structured communication skills in both written and spoken form.
What We Offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
The chance to make a meaningful impact in attracting and retaining top talent.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
Let's together create a safer and more open world!
