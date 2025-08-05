Pythonutvecklare till beebyte
beebyte AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2025-08-05
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos beebyte AB i Karlstad
beebyte, a leading tech company, is currently seeking a skilled developer proficient in Python (and preferably also Django), with a specialized interest in IT-infrastructure and IT-automation.
With a requisite background of a minimum of a few years' professional experience, coupled with foundational Linux system administration skills (a crucial asset, given our heavy reliance on the Linux operating system), you could be the ideal addition to our team.
As a developer at beebyte, you'll be an essential member of our close-knit development team. You'll play a pivotal role in designing and implementing innovative features for our "as a service" online platform, thereby significantly influencing our company's trajectory.
Our office locations span Karlstad, Sweden, and Cluj-Napoca, Romania. We follow a hybrid work model, intelligently blending remote work with scheduled in-office presence as we believe that team spirit is best built when people are actually meeting each other.
Interested candidates are invited to apply promptly, as applications are being continuously reviewed. If this resonates with you, kindly forward your CV, a well-considered cover letter, and your salary expectations to jobb@beebyte.se
.
Join us at beebyte and embark on a journey of professional growth.
beebyte is a dynamic and forward-thinking tech company at the forefront of innovation. Our core expertise lies in IT-infrastructure and IT-automation, and we're known for our "as a service" online solutions that revolutionize industries.
Based in both Karlstad, Sweden, and Cluj-Napoca, Romania, we've created a diverse, collaborative environment that nurtures talent and fosters creativity. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and our team is dedicated to shaping the future of technology.
At beebyte, we believe in the power of talent and teamwork. Join us, and you'll become part of a passionate community of professionals working together to drive progress, explore new horizons, and transform industries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04
E-post: jobb@beebyte.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare beebyte AB
(org.nr 559052-8062)
Sommargatan 101A (visa karta
)
656 37 KARLSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
beebyte HQ Jobbnummer
9446559