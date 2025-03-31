Python developer looking to work with cutting-edge AI solutions
Friday Väst AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Python Developer, preferably with experience in web development. With our client, you'll have the opportunity to develop your skills and work with groundbreaking advancements in machine learning and AI. Are you ready to challenge yourself, leverage your expertise, and be part of an industry transformation? Then we want to hear from you!
ABOUT THE POSITION
Get ready to dive into the world of machine learning and AI! As our client's Python expert, you will be the mastermind behind their web application. But it doesn't stop there! You will also contribute your coding magic to other projects and algorithms, ensuring the highest possible quality in their codebase.
In this role, the primary focus will be on frontend development, driven by a robust backend.
We hope you're not only passionate about coding but also about helping others grow and develop. Stay up to date with the latest technologies-the company continuously strives to improve its work with the best Python tools and techniques available!
WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR
Post-secondary education in a relevant field.
Previous experience with Python for web applications or the ability to showcase strong personal projects.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
It is a plus if you have experience with:
PostgreSQL and NoSQL databases.
Message brokers.
AWS.
Data analysis.
We place great emphasis on personal suitability. To thrive in this role, you need to be consultative, driven, and engaged. You should have a strong business mindset and the ability to quickly understand customer needs. You view every challenge as an opportunity and want to contribute to the company's growth. Sharing new ideas and communicating in a way that strengthens both the team and customer relationships comes naturally to you.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This is a long-term assignment where you will start as a consultant through Friday, with the ambition for you to transition into direct employment with the client after a certain period.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Scope: Full-time
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
Recruitment contact: Stina Högström
Apply via the link below! Keep in mind that we review applications on an ongoing basis, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we proceed to the selection and interview stage.
ABOUT FRIDAY
By being a partner to both our candidates and clients, we strive to find the perfect match. We do this by truly getting to know our customers and candidates! While we ensure that skills and experience requirements align, we also focus on shared values and company culture.
Our passion is helping people find the right role, workplace, and environment within IT and technology. That's why we founded Friday-to help you land a job that gives you that Friday feeling every day!
We primarily target individuals at the start of their careers or those currently studying at university within IT and technology. We firmly believe that people reach their full potential when they genuinely look forward to going to work every morning.
"Friday - every day"-how does that sound? Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
9254364