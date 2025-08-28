Python Backend Developer
2025-08-28
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT plays a central role in this journey, delivering flexible and efficient systems that enable innovation and performance.
What we do:
At Simulation Process Automation, we build the software layer of Scania's IT infrastructure for technical simulations, driving market-leading product performance.
We work closely with TRATON and Scania R&D providing professional high performance compute clusters and simulation product data management (SPDM) system SimManager for simulation. The system provide traceability of geometry and models and enable automations for simulation. With a good infrastructure we can enable R&D to do virtual testing and verification and explore new concepts rapidly.
We work in agile teams with end-to-end responsibility, using DevOps practices to deliver scalable solutions used globally.
About the team:
We are a small, skilled team of 7 members on site, soon to welcome our 8th colleague. We also have team members working from other sites around the world that we collaborate with.
Our culture is collaborative and transparent. We support each other with focus days, group learning sessions, and shared activities to grow together. To ensure a smooth start, you'll be paired with a dedicated mentor during your onboarding.
We believe curiosity, openness, and a supportive mindset are key to innovation.
Your role:
We're hiring one backend developer for our middle layer in SimManager - a SPDM system for simulation models. The small team of developers works closely with our customers, the simulation engineers, tailoring the perfect solution for their workflow.
You'll be part of the full development cycle - from idea and architecture to coding, testing, deployment, and monitoring - using modern agile and DevOps engineering practices.
Responsibilities include:
• Designing and developing the middle layer of SimManager, tailored to customer needs* Building and operating backend services for integration and automation
• Developing APIs and data flows for smart system integration
• Continuously improving our development practices and infrastructure
• Taking ownership of solutions that directly support R&D and product innovation
Who you are:
Must-haves:* Bachelor's degree in computer science (or similar)
• Confident in Python and Linux
• Experience with APIs and application integration
• Familiarity with data formats such as XML, JSON, YAML
• Experience transforming data between formats
• Fluent English, with the ability to explain complex topics simply
• A collaborative mindset, with a focus on responsibility and reliability
Good-to-have:
• Knowledge of Java
• Experience with HPC clusters, job schedulers, or SPDM systems
• Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools (e.g., CI/CD pipelines, Docker/Kubernetes, monitoring tools)
Why join us?
• Work in a friendly, open, and highly skilled team* Help shape the digital backbone of future transport solutions
• Freedom to explore new technologies and approaches
• Hybrid workplace - mix of remote and on-site in Södertälje
• Career opportunities within a global tech organization
• Attractive benefits, including result bonuses, pension plan, subsidized lunch, and the Scania Job Express bus from Stockholm
Application:
Ready to code the future with us?
Please send in your application including a CV, answers to the screening questions, and relevant certificates.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Application deadline: 14 September 2025 (applications are reviewed continuously).
Logical and coding tests may be part of the selection, and a background check is required.
For more information:
• Anna Glassel, Recruiting Manager - anna.x.glassel@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
