Purchasing Strategy & Digitalization - Business Improvement Leader

Are you a curious changemaker who thrives in a fast-paced, global and complex environment? Does the opportunity to make an impact excite you, and are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day? At Volvo Group Purchasing we shape the world we want to live in, by leveraging our ecosystem of supply network partners to drive prosperity.
Innovation, sustainability, diversity, competitiveness, resiliency, new business models, and digitalization are all key drivers in how we select partners, partners that have the same value based and people centric view of the world as we do here at Volvo Group.
Together we deliver business value to our customers and the Volvo Group.
We are looking for talent with passion, commitment and big ideas who want to make a difference.
Sounds like you? Join our team!
The Purchasing Strategy & Digitalization (PS&D) function within Volvo Group Purchasing (GTP) is a Centre of Excellence. We are responsible for driving and facilitating the strategic direction of purchasing on behalf of Executive Management Team.
PS&D are, together with relevant line functions, driving efficiency within digitalization, governance, harmonization, group synergies, continuous improvements, and digital & IT projects to enable business value. We work proactively with change management and transformation in collaboration with GTP line functions.
Our team: Business Governance and Transformation
In order to cope with increased number of improvement initiatives as well as new digitalization projects we are currently looking for 2 new team members.
Main agenda contains STRATEGY & SOURCING related topics as well as PROJECT related topics:
Strategy & Sourcing Related topics: how to improve efficiency for GTP colleagues involved in Strategy & Sourcing (the fundamental key early stages before supplier is selected for AP purchasing)
Project related topics: how to improve way of working for GTP colleagues involved in Project phases (Project buyers, PMP, SNQ...) and connected tools, processes, collaboration with stakeholders.
Position Location: Flexible to Göteborg Sweden or Lyon France
As our agenda is evolving regularly based on Business demands, market evolution and GTP Execution plan, other topics related to diverse purchasing areas may appear (ie. Risk Management, Responsible Purchasing)
Who are you?
If you have a burning desire to improve the current ways of working and have a passion to work on process, tools and systems ... this is the right place to be!
You work with a experienced team of purchasing professionals having a good understanding on how to harmonize different ways of working and make use of digitalization in a way that adds business value.
You are dedicated, value driven and have a keen eye to details to work on transformation in the purchasing area.
You understand the different nuances on how the purchasing processes work and can simplify complex and unclear situations.
You are ambitious and you make organizations successful by coming out with different insights, new proposals.
You are a team player with an ability to understand the strategic roadmap of Volvo Group Purchasing and have an ability to apply tools and ways of working to support it.
As a person, you see change as an opportunity, you are positive and enjoy the challenges that a transformation means.
Main Activities & Responsibilities
Effectively communicate the vision and objectives to motivate team to deliver the priorities and continuously improve ways of working.
Drive and contribute to relevant Reference Groups (internal or cross-functional), helping improve existing processes, systems and tools. When relevant, act as a Reference Group leader.
Drive the change activities towards the line organization to ensure that the value from the enhanced processes and tools is realized
Own and drive the Continuous Improvements and Excellence in your area, based on business needs and strategies.
Gather Continuous Improvement ideas and identify potential improvements from process assessment, anchor with relevant stakeholders, develop, implement and measure the outcome.
Work with the digitalization team and come up with solutions based on the needs of the stakeholders.
Responsible to implement and deploy the product changes to business effectively.
Contribute (lead or participate) on purchasing Business Plan activities.
Represent different teams or line organization, and be the key contact for feedback, ideas, best practices, issues and questions.
Qualifications
University degree in Engineering and/or Business Administration
Experience as commodity buyer/segment leader and/or project buyer
Purchasing knowledge or experience from the purchasing line organization
Excellent decision-making skills, considering risks and opportunities, with an ownership mindset
Continuous Improvement and Excellence mindset
Excellent communication skills (written and spoken)
Strong business acumen, analytical and proactiveness skills
Good understanding of purchasing processes and different market trends
Excellent interpersonal and networking skills - true connector working in eco-systems
Positive and collaborative mindset and strong energy to contribute to the success of the Volvo Group
Technical and digital expertise is a +
Training experience and interest is a +
For more information, please contact Erik Ifwarsson - erik.ifwarsson@volvo.com
, +46739025785
About Volvo Group Purchasing
Located in 21 countries around the world, around 1 350 employees and a yearly spend of 150 BSEK. Our current ecosystem of suppliers exceeds 50, 000, and every year around 1.9 billion parts are delivered to Group Truck plants around the world.
We have several opportunities for this similar position within different teams in the Purchasing Digitalization & Strategy team and we will see how to best fit your experience and interests moving forward.
