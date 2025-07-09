Purchasing Coordinator
Are you great at tasks that require precision and looking for a full-time role with administrative responsibility? On behalf of our client, we are now looking for someone who wants to be part of a busy purchasing team. Read more below and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Purchasing Coordinator, you will play an important role in our client's procurement process. You will work closely with suppliers and internal stakeholders to ensure efficient and cost-effective purchasing operations.
We offer a dynamic role in a successful company with excellent opportunities for personal and professional development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Purchasing Coordinator, you will act in a key support role and assist the team with tasks related to invoicing and order management, with much of the work carried out in SAP. To thrive in this role, we expect you to have excellent communication skills, a strong willingness to help others, and an ability to handle routine tasks with a high level of accuracy.
You will be part of a competent team with experienced colleagues and work in an international environment. The position also offers a great opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of the procurement function. Your workplace will be in Kista, and we hope you can come to the office at least once a week - otherwise, remote work is possible.
Your main tasks will include:
• Creating purchase orders in the SAP system
• Updating information in the system
• Tasks related to invoice and settlement handling
• Collaborating with suppliers and other stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has work experience in administrative tasks
• Has excellent knowledge of Finnish and English, both spoken and written, as these are used in daily work
• Has good knowledge of Microsoft Office
It is meritorious if you have
• Have experience working in SAP
• Have good knowledge of Swedish, spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Communicative
• Service-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
