Head of Savings Technology within Group Product Technologies at Swedbank

Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg
2026-06-04


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Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg, Solna, Stockholm, Sollentuna, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige

Are you passionate about leadership and want to establish a first-class organization within Swedbank's IT organization for Savings Technology?

As Head of Savings Technology, you will lead a technology organization and its management team, with responsibility for Swedbank's platforms supporting savings and investment products – including funds, equities, and other asset classes across various account and wrapper solutions.The organization is in the midst of a multi-year transformation, impacting technology, operating model, and ways of working. You will lead this transformation – driving modernization, building high-performing teams, and evolving processes to meet future demands.This is a unique opportunity to have a substantial impact on Swedbank's future in savings – a core part of our identity rooted in our savings bank heritage.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Lead and develop a high-performing, inclusive organization, fostering trust, engagement, and strong leadership

Align priorities and delivery with Swedbank's strategy, with a focus on the Savings business

Drive performance, continuous improvement, and measurable outcomes across the organization

Develop leaders and teams, promoting a culture of learning, accountability, and growth

Create a sustainable and engaging work environment that supports well-being and long-term performance

Lead cross-functional collaboration and manage senior stakeholders to ensure alignment and trust

Co-define priorities with business partners and ensure end-to-end delivery across the Savings technology portfolio

Define and drive the technology roadmap, including transformation, investments, and future capabilities

Ensure delivery, stability, and evolution of secure, scalable, and resilient platforms

Continuously modernize and optimize the technology landscape to improve efficiency and time to market

Build a scalable, future-ready organization aligned with both current and long-term needs

What is needed in this role:
Senior technology leader, experienced in leading leaders and building high-performing, inclusive teams

Experience from leading technology in financial services or highly regulated environments

Strong track record of driving transformation from strategy to measurable results

Ability to define strategy and translate it into clear roadmaps and priorities with business and tech stakeholders

Solid foundation in IT development and service delivery, ensuring delivery and operational stability

Skilled at collaborating cross-functionally and influencing senior stakeholders

Good understanding of the savings & investment area

Proven ability to modernize legacy platforms and drive cloud/data transformation

A structured yet adaptable approach, with the ability to challenge, make decisions, and lead with courage and integrity

Excellent communicator, fluent in Swedish and English

With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.

Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.

An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.

A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.

Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.

This is our team:
Our mission is to continuously improve savings and investment services for customers, colleagues, and partners—guided by Swedbank's values: Open, Simple & Caring.
Trust, transparency, and psychological safety are key to transformation. By empowering each other through honesty, support, and new ways of thinking, we both adapt to and drive change. You can expect a committed, straightforward leadership team focused on making a real difference together. -Martin Arvidson, your future manager

We look forward to receiving your application by 25.06.2026. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.

Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Martin Arvidson
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26962-18979".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta)
172 63  SUNDBYBERG

Arbetsplats
Swedbank

Jobbnummer
9947140

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