Head of Savings Technology within Group Product Technologies at Swedbank
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla bankjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leadership and want to establish a first-class organization within Swedbank's IT organization for Savings Technology?
As Head of Savings Technology, you will lead a technology organization and its management team, with responsibility for Swedbank's platforms supporting savings and investment products – including funds, equities, and other asset classes across various account and wrapper solutions.The organization is in the midst of a multi-year transformation, impacting technology, operating model, and ways of working. You will lead this transformation – driving modernization, building high-performing teams, and evolving processes to meet future demands.This is a unique opportunity to have a substantial impact on Swedbank's future in savings – a core part of our identity rooted in our savings bank heritage.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Lead and develop a high-performing, inclusive organization, fostering trust, engagement, and strong leadership
Align priorities and delivery with Swedbank's strategy, with a focus on the Savings business
Drive performance, continuous improvement, and measurable outcomes across the organization
Develop leaders and teams, promoting a culture of learning, accountability, and growth
Create a sustainable and engaging work environment that supports well-being and long-term performance
Lead cross-functional collaboration and manage senior stakeholders to ensure alignment and trust
Co-define priorities with business partners and ensure end-to-end delivery across the Savings technology portfolio
Define and drive the technology roadmap, including transformation, investments, and future capabilities
Ensure delivery, stability, and evolution of secure, scalable, and resilient platforms
Continuously modernize and optimize the technology landscape to improve efficiency and time to market
Build a scalable, future-ready organization aligned with both current and long-term needs
What is needed in this role:
Senior technology leader, experienced in leading leaders and building high-performing, inclusive teams
Experience from leading technology in financial services or highly regulated environments
Strong track record of driving transformation from strategy to measurable results
Ability to define strategy and translate it into clear roadmaps and priorities with business and tech stakeholders
Solid foundation in IT development and service delivery, ensuring delivery and operational stability
Skilled at collaborating cross-functionally and influencing senior stakeholders
Good understanding of the savings & investment area
Proven ability to modernize legacy platforms and drive cloud/data transformation
A structured yet adaptable approach, with the ability to challenge, make decisions, and lead with courage and integrity
Excellent communicator, fluent in Swedish and English
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
This is our team:
Our mission is to continuously improve savings and investment services for customers, colleagues, and partners—guided by Swedbank's values: Open, Simple & Caring.
Trust, transparency, and psychological safety are key to transformation. By empowering each other through honesty, support, and new ways of thinking, we both adapt to and drive change. You can expect a committed, straightforward leadership team focused on making a real difference together. -Martin Arvidson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 25.06.2026. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Martin Arvidson
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26962-18979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9947140