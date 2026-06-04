Sommelier - Villa Valentina!
Spanjoren Slussen AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spanjoren Slussen AB i Stockholm
Dream Big - Join Villa Valentina! 🇪🇸
Urban Italian Group is launching Villa Valentina, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences, opening in Slussen, Stockholm in May 2026. The restaurant is UIG's love letter to the Southern Mediterranean coast , inspired by Spanish farmhouses and defined by passion and love for social dining.
Villa Valentina is about sharing experiences and laughter with your friends and loved ones. We focus on a social, shareable dining experience, genuine hospitality, carefully selected ingredients and a menu designed to be enjoyed together, creating a warm and lively restaurant with personality at its core.
Set in the new heart of Slussen, Villa Valentina will be one of Scandinavia ́s most significant openings, a large-scale, high-exposure venue designed for very high volume, with up to 350 seats during the summer season.
Our Restaurants:
Basta Instagram - A casual dining concept delivering great guests with strong value for guests.
Florentine Instagram Sweden | Instagram Spain - An international upscale casual trattoria delivering refined dining.
Trattoria Giorgio's Instagram - A lively 1960s Milanese trattoria in Östermalm.
Lola Maria Instagram - Vibrant Andalusian tapas, in the heart of Malmö.
Villa Valentina Instagram- Modern Spanish farm house concept with mediterranean influences. Opening May 2026.
Culture and values
We are a family of 450 amazing people that keeps growing.
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take them in and truly look after them; guests and team alike.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
About You and The Role
We are looking for a passionate and knowledgeable Sommelier with a strong background in high-volume, quality-driven dining environments. You are a natural host with a genuine love for wine, exceptional guest engagement skills, and the ability to create memorable experiences through thoughtful recommendations and storytelling.
Reporting to the General Manager, you will lead the wine experience at Villa Valentina, ensuring that every guest receives expert guidance and an elevated beverage experience that complements our food offering and reflects the warmth, authenticity, and energy of the brand.
Working closely with the management, kitchen, and bar teams, you will be responsible for delivering exceptional wine service, supporting the development of the front-of-house team, and helping guests discover the perfect pairings for their dining experience. With a strong presence on the floor, you will build lasting guest relationships while contributing to beverage sales and maintaining the highest standards of hospitality.
Responsibilities:
Lead wine service on the floor and provide expert recommendations to guests
Guide guests through the wine selection and suggest pairings that enhance their dining experience
Train and develop the FOH team in wine knowledge, service standards, and upselling techniques
Support the service team during busy operations and act as a role model for hospitality excellence
Work closely with the kitchen, bar, and management teams to ensure a seamless guest experience
Monitor wine inventory levels and support stock management procedures
Maintain strong product knowledge across the wine and beverage offering
Ensure all wine storage, handling, and service standards are consistently followed
Build lasting relationships with guests through personalised service and attention to detail
Contribute to achieving beverage sales targets through knowledgeable and confident recommendations
Deliver an exceptional guest experience by combining product expertise with genuine hospitality
Benefits:
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Best on the market salary monthly + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Trophy Cabinet:
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Basta awarded "Best F&B Concept 2025 in the Nordics"
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine
Basta ranked among the Top 50 Artisan Pizza in the World, 2025 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7844974-2035318". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spanjoren Slussen AB
(org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina Jobbnummer
9947145