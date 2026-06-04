Business Controller for BU Gripen
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2026-06-04
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Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are looking for a business minded individual with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our business and operations at Business Unit Gripen.
As a business controller you will be the focal point and controller in one or several contracts. You will monitor and control financial parts of the contract such as follow-up and analyze, prepare budgets and forecasts, initiate actions to improve financial performance to reach targets.
You will work closely with Contract Responsible and other team members to understand how changed planning, risks and opportunities, commercial and technical issues affect the financial development.
Furthermore, you should be well acquainted with customer agreements, contracts and orders and participate in the preparation of scope changes, renegotiations of the contract and new tenders as well as reports and other documents. You will be responsible for delivering on the financial key targets in the contract and together with the team contribute to the business unit goals and achievements.
You will be included in a team as a controller and represent the contract in the Finance function. This means to actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
Your profile
We are looking for a Business Controller that enjoy cooperating with different stakeholders both inside Saab as well as externally with customers. You have an interest in leading change and be a driver for continuous improvement. To be successful in this position it is important to be proactive, independent and have a pedagogical ability to understand and explain economic causation. Together with the team you ensure timely reporting with high quality.
You have a relevant academic degree or post graduate qualification and several years of relevant experience, preferably as a controller. We work in an international environment, to be successful in this position you must be able to communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB stina.hullfors1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9947139