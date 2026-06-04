Host - Hovmästare - Villa Valentina!
Spanjoren Slussen AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spanjoren Slussen AB i Stockholm
Dream Big - Join Villa Valentina! 🇪🇸
Urban Italian Group is launching Villa Valentina, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences, opening in Slussen, Stockholm in May 2026. The restaurant is UIG's love letter to the Southern Mediterranean coast , inspired by Spanish farmhouses and defined by passion and love for social dining.
Villa Valentina is about sharing experiences and laughter with your friends and loved ones. We focus on a social, shareable dining experience, genuine hospitality, carefully selected ingredients and a menu designed to be enjoyed together, creating a warm and lively restaurant with personality at its core.
Set in the new heart of Slussen, Villa Valentina will be one of Scandinavia ́s most significant openings, a large-scale, high-exposure venue designed for very high volume, with up to 350 seats during the summer season.
Our Restaurants:
Basta Instagram - A casual dining concept delivering great guests with strong value for guests.
Florentine Instagram Sweden | Instagram Spain - An international upscale casual trattoria delivering refined dining.
Trattoria Giorgio's Instagram - A lively 1960s Milanese trattoria in Östermalm.
Lola Maria Instagram - Vibrant Andalusian tapas, in the heart of Malmö.
Villa Valentina Instagram- Modern Spanish farm house concept with mediterranean influences. Opening May 2026.
Culture and values
We are a family of 450 amazing people that keeps growing.
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take them in and truly look after them; guests and team alike.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
About You and The Role
As Head Host, you will play a key role in managing reservations, table allocation and guest flow for one of Stockholm's most anticipated restaurant openings. Working closely with the General Manager, you will lead the host team and ensure a smooth, welcoming guest experience in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
You are highly organised, naturally warm, and understand that great hospitality starts before the guest sits down. You can balance operational efficiency with guest experience while managing complex booking patterns and service dynamics.
You have experience from high-volume restaurants and are confident working with reservation systems.
Strong knowledge of WaiterAid is required, including system management and configuration. Experience with SevenRooms is a strong advantage, particularly with guest profiles and reservation strategy.
You remain calm under pressure, make quick decisions, and collaborate closely with the GM, AGM and FOH leadership team during busy services.
Responsibilities
Lead, train and develop the host team
Own and manage the reservation system through WaiterAid/SevenRooms
Support reservation strategy and system configuration
Monitor and respond to guest feedback and reviews across platforms such as Google Reviews and internal NPS tools
Coordinate guest flow and table management during high-volume service
Work closely with the GM, AGM and FOH leadership team
Ensure exceptional first and last impressions for every guest
Maintain clear communication between host stand, floor team and management
Benefits:
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Best on the market salary monthly + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Trophy Cabinet:
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Basta awarded "Best F&B Concept 2025 in the Nordics"
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine
Basta ranked among the Top 50 Artisan Pizza in the World, 2025 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7844627-2035316". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spanjoren Slussen AB
(org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina Jobbnummer
9947143