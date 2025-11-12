Providex Support Specialist
2025-11-12
Job Description: Providex Support Specialist
Role Overview
The Providex Support Specialist ensures the smooth operation of legacy applications built on the Providex or PxPlus platform. They provide technical support, perform system maintenance, and assist in the phased migration to modern ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Key Responsibilities
System Maintenance & Monitoring
Maintain Providex-based applications and databases.
Monitor performance and resolve runtime errors or system crashes.
Technical Support
Provide first- and second-line support to end-users.
Troubleshoot issues related to Providex logic, file I/O, and UI components.
Data Management
Ensure data integrity across Providex systems.
Support ODBC connectivity and SQL-based reporting.
Migration & Integration
Collaborate with IT teams to phase out Providex systems.
Assist in data migration to platforms like Dynamics 365 or SAP.
Develop APIs or wrappers to integrate Providex with modern systems.
Documentation & Training
Maintain technical documentation and user manuals.
Train users and junior staff on Providex system usage and troubleshooting.
Skills & Qualifications
Proficiency in Providex / PxPlus / Business Basic
Experience with ODBC, SQL, and legacy ERP systems
Familiarity with Windows/Linux environments
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
Ability to work with cross-functional teams (IT, finance, logistics)
Knowledge of NOMADS or WindX (Providex GUI tools) is a plus
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600), https://www.irayitsolutions.com/
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Kontakt
Aruna Kommula careers@i-raysolutions.com +46 708629791
9600251