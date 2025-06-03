Prototype Technician to Catator
2025-06-03
We're Hiring: Prototype Technician
Are you a hands-on problem solver with and like building, testing, and improving innovative systems? do you thrive in an environment where no two days are the same-where your skills in mechanics, electronics, and automation can truly make a difference?
We're looking for a Prototype Technician to join our team. In this role, you'll be at the heart of developing and maintaining our test rigs and lab infrastructure. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you'll help turn complex engineering concepts into reality-translating specifications into working prototypes and systems that drive progress.
From building test rigs and installing utilities, to performing preventive maintenance and solving technical challenges on the spot, your role is essential in ensuring everything runs safely, efficiently, and reliably. You'll also contribute to improving our lab processes, tools, and equipment, while promoting a culture of safety and precision.
Experience:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in building, maintaining, or operating test rigs, prototypes, or industrial systems
Proven ability to work with mechanical assemblies, electrical installations, and basic automation/control systems
Experience with on-site troubleshooting, preventive maintenance.
Familiarity with safety consideration
Comfortable working in cross-functional teams and adapting to evolving technical requirements
Electrical certification is desirable but not required.
Welding skills are desirable but not required.
Certified for working at heights and forklift operation is desirable but not required.
Strong English proficiency, both written and oral.
Why join us?
Here, your work has purpose. You'll be part of a skilled, down-to-earth team that values collaboration and ingenuity. You'll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology, grow your skills, and play a crucial role in shaping what's next.
If you're someone who enjoys solving real-world challenges, and contributing to a bigger mission, we want to hear from you.
Apply today and become part of a forward-thinking team driving the future of sustainable energy!
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. You can apply by following the link and sending in the required forms. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
The Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ps Partner AB
(org.nr 556816-1961), http://www.pspartner.se Arbetsplats
PS Partner Kontakt
Louise Harrysson louise.harrysson@pspartner.se 0723-11 98 39 Jobbnummer
9372943