Promotions & Stock Management
2024-11-19
Are you a junior professional with an interest in gaming? Are you also a highly motivated individual who is passionate about stock management and service, who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment? We're looking for a dedicated and reliable team player who is eager to learn more to join our team in Stockholm!
About Exertis Ztorm
At Exertis Ztorm, we offer a state-of-the-art digital distribution service, connecting top gaming and software brands with a global network of API-connected retailers. Our partners include industry giants like SEGA, Bandai Namco, and Microsoft, and our retailer network features names like Elgiganten, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical. As part of the Exertis group under DCC plc, we strive to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for digital distribution.
About the role
In this role, you will play a central part in managing product promotions, maintaining stock levels, and ensuring our publisher partners' offerings are accurate and up-to-date. Your primary responsibility will be to support the Promotions Manager in coordinating discounts across our partner network. Additionally, you will help to manage stock levels, update pricing, maintain product pages, and handle various administrative tasks. As a valued member of the Operations Team, you will join six enthusiastic and dedicated colleagues, working closely with the Commercial Team and publisher partners to ensure smooth operations.
Key responsibilities
Assist the Promotions Manager: Coordinate product discounts for our partner network.
Promotions data entry: Entering discounts in the Ztorm Platform.
Stock Coordination: Monitor inventory levels, manage key stock and ensure product availability.
Catalogue & Data Management: Update product metadata, remove end-of-life products and ensure catalogue accuracy.
Pricing & Reporting: Assist with pricing updates and generate sales reports as required.
2nd line support: Respond to support tickets from retail partners using Zendesk, assisting with product queries and resolving issues.
Publisher Coordination: Communicate with publishers regarding support needs, stock levels, pricing and other updates.
Documentation: Maintain accurate documentation of processes and contribute to the ongoing improvement of our platform and workflows.
Skills & Experience
Language skills: Fluent in English (written and spoken), Swedish or other languages an advantage.
Work experience: 1-2 years relevant experience, preferably in customer service, support or campaign management.
Technical skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office; experience with Zendesk, Jira and Mailchimp a plus.
Attention to detail: Ability to perform accurate data entry and manage catalogue tasks with precision.
Gaming Interest: Interest in video games and the gaming industry preferred.
Personal Qualities
You are a detail-oriented, service-minded individual who thrives in a dynamic environment. Known for your positive, can-do attitude, you communicate well with colleagues and partners and are willing to take on new challenges with a proactive mindset.
Why you'll love working with us
Dynamic and exciting environment: Experience an exhilarating journey with a team that's passionate about gaming and digital innovation. Participate in fun office gaming tournaments and enjoy a supportive, diverse culture.
Hybrid work model: Enjoy the flexibility of working 3 days a week in our Stockholm (Hornstull) office and 2 days remotely from home.
Comprehensive benefits: Enjoy competitive benefits, including health insurance, preventive health checks, generous health care allowance, professional development opportunities, and more.
Continue the Ztorm success journey: Be part of a successful company with an annual growth rate of more than 20% growth per year.
Application
Sound like a good fit? Welcome to apply! Tell us a little about yourself and why you see Exertis Ztorm as your future workplace. Please attach your CV or Linkedin profile. Send your application in English.
Our recruitment partner UrbanUrban manages our recruitment and will handle all applications for this process. If you have any questions, please contact Frida Kask Rosén at frida@urbanurban.se
