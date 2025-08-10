Project Risk Manager
2025-08-10
As a Project Risk Manager at Stegra, you'll be working within the Project Delivery function, within the project services group and providing support to the Risk and Opportunities Lead and projects teams. The role requires excellent personal and interpersonal skills, and you will be at the core of our project delivery team, working across the full lifecycle of greenfield and brownfield projects. A role which supports all aspects of risk management ensuring qualitative risk insights guide decision-making. This role requires a background in capital projects, facilitation skills, and the ability to lead and influence multidisciplinary teams.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well.
Develop and implement risk plans for capital projects across all lifecycle phases (FEL1 to execution).
Facilitate structured assessments, project risk workshops.
Update risk registers, support risk and action owners, and ensure mitigation activities are tracked and monitored.
Maintain, monitor, and analyze project risk registers to ensure alignment with project objectives and proactive risk management.
Support risk-based decision-making at the project level through clear reporting and communication.
Provide support to project teams on risk methodologies, and collaborate closely with project functions such as Planning, Cost, HSE, and Engineering to embed risk management into project delivery.
Assist in configuring project risk structures (registers, matrices, breakdowns), and facilitate risk profile development workshops.
Participate in specialized risk reviews e.g., procurement, contract, change management.
Support project close-out by documenting risk-related lessons learned and contributing to the continuous improvement of risk processes.
Liaise with the Risk and Opportunities Lead regarding best practices and standard application across projects.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
We welcome applicants who may not meet all formal qualification requirements but bring strong, relevant experience and a proven ability to perform in similar roles. Demonstrated capability and practical project risk management experience will be considered equally alongside formal education or certifications
University degree in Project/Risk Management, Engineering, or similar; professional certification (e.g., PMI-RMP, PMP, MoR, Prince2); formal HAZOP training is a plus.
5-10 years in project or risk management roles within capital projects (energy, mining, infrastructure, or heavy industry).
Skilled in leading non-technical risk reviews, risk identification workshops, and strategy sessions with project teams.
Familiarity with ISO 31000, ISO 31010, IEC 62198, PRAM, and PMBOK; basic integration of risk in cost, schedule, procurement, and contracting.
Experience with risk tools/platforms (e.g., risk registers), and project controls including cost control and change management.
Strong communicator (English required, Swedish a plus), with the ability to support teams, foster risk awareness, and bring interpersonal maturity.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Stockholm Office
Our modern Stockholm office is located on Norra Stationsgatan, close to Karolinska University Hospital in central Stockholm. Here, you'll find a bright, collaborative workspace where cross-functional teams connect, share ideas, and drive progress. Whether you're visiting regularly or working hybrid, you'll be part of a vibrant office culture with easy access to the city's energy and amenities. Så ansöker du
