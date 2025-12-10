Project Procurement Manager
2025-12-10
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for procurement and global sourcing? If so, this could be your next career move!
Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries with cutting-edge automation, flow control, and papermaking solutions. We partner with customers throughout the entire lifecycle, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in pulp, paper, and energy sectors.
We are now looking for Project Procurement Manager to strengthen our procurement team in Gothenburg who can lead, coordinate and execute procurement work on our projects, ensuring there is a competent, competitive and timely supplier base. You will work in close cooperation with several functions such as project management and engineering.
Key responsibilities with the role include:
Act as procurement lead in assigned projects
Define supply strategies and plans, priorities, time schedules as well as action plans together with procurement team members such as supplier quality and logistics
Define and ensure implementation of long-term cost savings
Global sourcing work
Develop the existing supplier base in cooperation with Category Management function based on general supplier requirements such as on-time delivery, quality, lead-times, innovation and cost
Contract management including contract and business negotiations
Supplier relationship management
Support sales and cost-estimation functions in sales projects with cost-data and sourcing that might require suppliers in new market areas
Requirements
You are a motivated, result-oriented and business-driven professional with extensive experience in team leadership and business negotiations. You have an open and cooperative attitude. Also, Mill site experience, mill industry product knowledge as well as experience from similar sourcing positions in international business environments are considered as advantage.
To succeed in this role, you should also have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant technical or commercial field (preferably engineering)
Strong communication and intercultural negotiation skills
Analytical mindset with ability to use data analytic tools for fact-based decisions
Fluent English (oral and written)
Proficiency in MS Office and ERP systems
Willingness and ability to travel internationally
We offer
Valmet offers an opportunity to join a procurement team with committed colleagues at the Gothenburg site, plus many more worldwide. You will have an important role in the local procurement department but will also be a member of Valmet global procurement community with colleagues around the world.
You work in a global business environment where you will be able to contribute to Valmet business success and results, enjoy rewarding challenges and further develop and broaden your personal and professional skills.
Additional information
Please submit your application no later than January 11th, 2026, by filling out our application form and submitting your CV via the link provided.
For further information about the position please contact Peter Berg, Senior Manager Gothenburg Supply Center, +46 70 2079635, peter.berg@valmet.com
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Hanna Lindholm, Recruiter: hanna.lindholm@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork. www.valmet.com/careers
