Project Procurement Manager
2024-01-16
Do you want to contribute to create tremendous environmental impact on society? If so, you can be our next talented employee.
Steel production accounts for 25% of Europe's industrial CO2 emissions, which is more than the Nordics' total CO2 emissions, or more than all flights departing from the EU. Decarbonization is a must for the industry and disruptive technology will be a key enabler. H2 Green Steel is here to accelerate the greatest single technological shift that the global steel industry has ever seen. With the enabling from green hydrogen, and a transformation of the entire value chain, the industry now has a historic opportunity to enable the global climate transition.
H2 Green Steel is a fast-growing start-up with an exciting journey ahead. We employ talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, please, come join us in this exciting journey.
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society and we seek to build a best-in-class procurement capability. We are strengthening our procurement team with Project Procurement Managers to drive procurement delivery for our construction projects.
In the role as Project Procurement Manager, you will ensure EPCM procurement strategies, plans and performance align with project goals and time schedules, and that procurement services by EPCM partners or general contractors are performed in line with H2GS policies and procedures across categories. You will lead procurement governance for very large projects to ensure our supply chains are effective, fair and sustainable.
You will build the strong relationships needed with partners and suppliers to successfully deliver construction projects together with your engineering and construction colleagues.
Responsibilities:
Govern the procurement delivery for large construction projects by working closely with internal colleagues and the selected EPCM partner procurement organization.
Maintain the project procurement strategy and plan, and work with engineering and construction teams to identify improvements to project outcomes.
Lead the project procurement steering group to drive effective and solid procurement decision-making and contract awards.
Establish strong relationships with project stakeholders, partners and suppliers, and act as commercial lead for the project external spend.
Ensure cost effectiveness and budget adherence by identifying structural advantages for sourcing and other value improvement levers.
Govern and support outsourced EPCM procurement delivery alignment to H2GS policies, procedures and digital tools.
Work closely with the Technology, Commercial, Construction, Business Control, Supply Chain and Finance teams, both in sharing insights and in setting priorities and routines.
Qualifications:
A can-do attitude and curiosity for finding the best solutions in complex markets
A degree in Engineering, MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
At least 10 years of relevant project procurement experience, including a minimum of five years in a procurement manager capacity
Experience from leading procurement of industrial equipment or construction projects of minimum 1 bEUR size in oil & gas, metals & mining, automotive, battery, semiconductor or pharmaceuticals industries.
Experience from EPCM project procurement management, as part of an EPCM organization or as a project owner.
Solid digital experience for procurement and relevant data collation and analytics
Strong leadership skills and the ability to influence others
Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking and organizational skills
Excellent written and verbal communication in English
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
