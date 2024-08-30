Project Procurement Lead
2024-08-30
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Secure subcontracts within offshore and onshore installation
We are looking to strengthen our project procurement team with a Project Procurement Lead in the area of offshore and onshore installation. In this role you will have the main responsibility to secure safe and cost-effective contracts with subcontractors that are executable in our projects and in line with our overall company strategy.
Together with category managers and other stakeholders in the project, you will secure contracts that reflects the requirements from our customer as well as best industry practice. This is your chance to join dynamic procurement department where you can truly make an impact and contribute to the growth of our company.
This position is located either in Karlskrona or Malmö. Regular travel, both domestic and international, is required. You will report to the Director of Project Procurement.
Your main responsibilities will include:
* Drive and secure contracts with subcontractors in our delivery projects.
* Engaging with stakeholders, from project members and category managers to senior management to ensure ongoing alignment.
* For each project, tasks might be assigned that involve conducting workshops, overseeing the RFX process, and collaborating with both suppliers and stakeholders.
Project Procurement Lead with leadership skills
As a person, you have a solid business focus, motivation for developing relationships and the ability to achieve results. To thrive and excel in this position, you have experience in project management within procurement or supply chain management. You have the capability to handle change management processes well and maintain effective communication and interpersonal relations, which ensures smooth collaboration with team members and stakeholders. Your expertise lies in maintaining organization, prioritizing detail, and excelling at time management. You have experience in procurement processes and ability to use data for fact based decision-making.
Additionally, your CV probably includes:
* M.Sc. degree in business, engineering, economics or similar.
* Experience from procurement including complex contracts as well as negotiations of both legal and commercial topics.
* Project Management experience in a cross functional setup.
* Fluent English skills both verbally and in writing
