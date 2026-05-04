Project Pricing Coordinator to Axis Communications
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-05-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Looking for a role where structure, coordination, and accuracy are key? Join the Axis EMEA team in a temporary role covering a parental leave, and support pricing and project processes in an international environment. We welcome your application!
About the role
As a Project Pricing Coordinator, you will be part of the Project Pricing EMEA team within Sales & Operations. The team acts as a key back-office function, supporting the sales organization with pricing, project approvals, and project-related changes. This is a temporary position (12 months) covering a parental leave, with potential for extension of six months and future opportunities within the company.
You will handle confirmed projects that require updates or revisions. You will work primarily with pricing confirmations, revision requests and not for-resale (NFR) items across our EMEA Sales Regions - with a focus on Middle Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the Nordics.
You are offeredA great opportunity to join Axis Communications, a global and innovative company known for its strong culture and focus on collaboration and development.
Work tasks
Manage project confirmations, pricing revisions, and Not For Resale (NFR) requests
Ensure approvals are obtained and documented in line with established processes and guidelines
Collaborate with Sales, Operations, and other stakeholders across EMEA on pricing-related matters
Maintain and update process documentation, templates, and ways of working
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, including Export Compliance
Support reporting and administrative tasks
Contribute to process improvements and increased team efficiency
We are looking for
A structured and efficient professional who enjoys working with administrative processes and handling a high volume of tasks. You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and take pride in delivering high-quality work with attention to detail.
Requirements
1-3 years of experience in an administrative or business support role
Strong skills in Excel and Microsoft Office
Fluent in English
Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and handle a high workload
Additionally beneficial
Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, or a related field
Experience working with Salesforce
Additional language skills (e.g., Swedish)
To succeed in the role, you are...
detail-oriented with a strong sense of accuracy and bring a structured and organized way of working. You are self-driven and proactive, comfortable handling a high volume of tasks in a fast-paced environment. At the same time, you are a collaborative team player who is flexible and able to adapt to changing needs.
Other information
Start: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Location: Lund
About the assignment: You will be employed by Academic Work on a 12-month consulting assignment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "GX7H10". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9890510