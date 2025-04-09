Project & Cost Manager
Drees & Sommer Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Drees & Sommer Sverige AB i Stockholm
As a leading global partner in planning, designing, and managing construction and real estate projects, Drees & Sommer helps companies implement sustainable solutions that create lasting value. With a customer-focus at the center of all we do, we deliver high-quality service and expert guidance to make a real impact.
Are you an experienced Project or Cost Manager looking for your next challenge in a dynamic and innovative environment? Join our growing team in Sweden and bring your entrepreneurial mindset to shape the future of construction. With projects across Sweden, you will be based at our Stockholm office and have the opportunity to contribute to diverse and exciting initiatives
Your Tasks:
Steering the project management of construction projects / developments from inception to completion
Responsibility for defined project goals (timings, costs, and quality) and for the implementation with the design team of cost-effective concepts and solutions
Supervision of contractors' site activities as well as leading meetings and consult our customers in all aspects
Create precise cost analyses and budget forecasts for our projects in various sectors to ensure financial framework conditions
Assess change order requests and additional cost applications to ensure the economic viability of our projects
Develop detailed reports and provide strategic advice to our project developers to promote optimal financial decision
Your Profile:
A completed master's degree in civil engineering, architecture, construction management, quantity surveying, or similar
Professional experience in project management and/or quantity surveying within the real estate sector
Ability to inspire confidence and deal with your team, clients, and contractors at all levels in a proactive way
Knowledge of AB, ABT, and ABK, as well as other applicable regulations in the industry
Excellent Swedish and English skills
International work experience and intercultural competence are a plus
Whilst not essential, we are particularly interested in candidates with experience or a passion for cost management and financial control in construction projects.
We offer
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
In addition to the statutory regulations, we support the compatibility of work and family with the possibility of individual agreements on flexible work Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Drees & Sommer Sverige AB
(org.nr 556920-3580), https://www.dreso.com/nordic/
Medborgarplatsen 25 (visa karta
)
118 72 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9276061