Project Manager- Heavy Vehicles
2024-09-19
We are currently looking for a Technical Project Manager who will lead a group of mechanical designers for projects in mechanics for our successful customer in trucks and heavy vehicles in Mälardalen.
We are currently running several exciting projects and new projects will be started shortly. The teams work on development projects within cab development and chassis development.
The team will consist of project managers, designers, cross functional stakeholders and quality assurance. In your role as technical project manager, there will be as much focus on technology as on communication. You will both plan and guide the designers but also collaborate with the customer to achieve a good overall solution. The development is at an early stage of the industrialization phase and therefore many cross-functional discussions are needed. The team will be responsible for the overall installation and be the article owner of the included articles, which are both plastic and aluminum articles.
REQUIREMENTS PROFILE
We are looking for you with experience from product development of heavy vehicles.
As a leader of a group of designers, you need to be self-confident in the technical areas combined with great drive, initiative and solution-oriented.
In order to handle the complexity of the project, we see that you have experience in both construction and project management from the Automotive industry. Ersättning
