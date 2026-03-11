Project Manager to Antaros Medical
Antaros Medical AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-11
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Antaros Medical AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work as a Project Manager in a company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? A place, with great science and great people. Do you enjoy reaching goals in a fast-paced environment through teamwork and collaboration? If this ticks your boxes, you should continue reading.
We are looking for our next Project Manager with experience in clinical drug development and leading cross-functional projects in the late phase. You will join our office in Uppsala.
As a Project Manager at Antaros Medical, you will manage the execution of the assigned clinical trials where the imaging part has been outsourced to Antaros Medical as well as internal methodology studies, other research studies and collaborations. The Project Manager ensures that all deliveries are completed with high quality and on time and in accordance with all applicable legislation and regulations.
Main Responsibilities:
As a Project Manager, you will oversee the imaging part of the project in clinical trials.
Here are the key responsibilities:
Leading the Antaros project activities and ensuring that trial tasks and deliverables are planned, executed, and delivered on time and to a high-quality standard.
Responsible for acting as the primary contact with the Sponsor/CRO.
Responsible for managing the trial budget, by reviewing it throughout the trial lifecycle, escalating any issues when the budget is out of range and reconciling the budget at the trial's end.
Accountable for motivating, leading, and inspiring others both within and outside Clinical Operations.
Risk management responsibility and document lessons learned for assigned projects.
What are we looking for?
Decision making: You should have strong decision-making skills, including the ability to solve problems, identify project-related issues, provide effective solutions, and determine whether issues need escalation to upper management.
Technical, Clinical and Quality Knowledge: You should have good collaboration and coordination skills to exchange technical, clinical, and quality options and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Analytical Skills: You should have good analytical skills, including the ability to oversee the clinical strategies, create financial forecasts, and measure performance.
Organisational Leadership: When needed, you should also have the ability to analyse project risks and propose mitigation plans in collaboration with upper management.
Communication and Collaboration Skills: You should have the ability to make effective planning and decision-making, and lead and motivate cross-functional teams to achieve the goal. You should also have good communication and presentation skills to effectively structure material to allow easy decision-making. Fluency in written and spoken English is also required.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as life sciences, nursing, or public health, is preferred.
Minimum of 2 years of project management experience and at least 2 years of experience in clinical trials.
Solid understanding of ICH-GCP and related regulations for clinical trials.
Mandarin language skills (not mandatory)
Are you interested?
We are happy to hear! Please submit your application via this link, no later than March 20th, 2026. We will contact and interview candidates continuously throughout the recruitment process, so don't wait with your application!
For more information about the position, please contact Marie Saether, marie.saether@antarosmedical.com
.
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic disease. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
Antaros Medical delivers both small, complex, mechanistic studies as well as large, streamlined multi-center clinical trials utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarters and analysis Corelab are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, please go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even better: Our culture - Antaros Medical. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7323892-1887767". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Antaros Medical AB
(org.nr 556976-9457), https://antarosmedical.teamtailor.com
Dragarbrunnsgatan 46 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Antaros Medical Jobbnummer
9791817