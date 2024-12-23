Project Manager/Systems Engineer Karlskoga
2024-12-23
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your profile
We are seeking a highly motivated driver to join our team. In this role, you will lead the development and demonstration of future product concepts, working in agile teams, both internally and with international partners. This position will combine elements of systems engineering, project management, and program leadership.
Looking beyond the business plan period and be active in terms of technology and solutions for tomorrow, answering questions like "What does our customers long term needs look like?", "What future key tech-areas do we need to scout?", "How can we make best possible use of this knowledge cross the complete Business Area?"
This is not a fixed and already set position, you will be a part of developing the ways of working as well as your own role.
We can be flexible on where you are located, but to be close to our core business it is preferable that you work from either Karlskoga or Linköping. Other locations can be discussed after agreement with recruiting manager.
Qualifications:
* Strong systems thinking abilities with a keen understanding of interfaces and how system components interact and influence each other.
* Experience in project management and a keen interest in different areas of technology. Experience working in international collaborations and with agile methodologies is a plus
* Excellent leadership skills and the ability to motivate and guide teams towards common goals. Flexible and adaptable to changing environments and challenges.
* Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, in English and Swedish.
You have the ability to quickly switch perspectives between questions of project purpose and technical details. You are comfortable not knowing the answer.
You are curious, down-to-earth, structured, engaged, committed to what you do and you are a true team player. You can both lead projects and be part of someone else's project.
You connect and network easily in different environments and are comfortable presenting and representing BA Dynamics both internally within Saab and externally with customers and partners.
You have a ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize effectively under pressure.
You probably have a Master's degree in relevant field or equivalent experience. What you have achieved so far is important, but we think it is even more interesting to hear what you think about the future and how to get us there!
Your role
* Lead projects from conception to delivery using agile principles, including sprint planning, stand-ups, retrospectives, and continuous improvement.
* Act as a liaison between technical teams and other departments to ensure project goals are met efficiently and within deadlines.
* Facilitate effective communication and collaboration within the team and with stakeholders.
* Utilise systems engineering principles to ensure the development of robust and integrated solutions.
* Manage and develop relationships with internal teams and international partners to foster collaboration and innovation
* Participate in contract negotiations and ensure alignment with company strategy.
* Apply best practices in project ensure high quality and efficient delivery.
* Identify and manage risks and resolve issues that arise during the project lifecycle
* Report project status, challenges, and successes to senior management and stakeholders.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
