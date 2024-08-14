Project Manager Purchasing
2024-08-14
ValueOne is looking for a Project Manager Purchasing with proficiency in driving purchasing requirements for a longer consultant assignment in Gothenburg. The appointment is urgent, so if you feel you are the right candidate for the role please apply as soon as possible.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
In this role, you will proactively plan, drive and follow up on the purchasing aspects of development projects. Your key responsibility will be to ensure that all purchasing deliverables are secured on time, with the agreed quality, cost, features, technology, sustainability and risk considerations. You will assess the maturity of deliverables and manage progress accordingly. Additionally, you will act as the primary interface with the Purchasing line organization, ensuring alignment with purchasing strategies and objectives.
Experience and Competencies
The person we are looking for should have a minimum of five years' experience from a similar role within purchasing and project management and a background in the manufacturing industry, preferably the automotive industry. An academic degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration is desired. Furthermore, we place great value on knowledge in AGILE methodology and we expect you to have a solid understanding of development processes. Additionally, excellent IT skills and basic skills in Erp systems, preferably SAP Ariba, SPOT, Power BI etc. is required.
Good communication and interpersonal skills are a prerequisite for success in the role, and you have a proven ability to build trust and lead cross-functional teams. The role furthermore requires an action-oriented can-do attitude and excellent problem-solving capabilities.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Per Nyberg at +46 73 152 02 78 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
