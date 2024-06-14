Project Manager Professional (SG6) Exempt (01900668)
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Who we are
Good plans don't just happen - they happen to be our business!
At the Project and Product Strategy Office we are proud to navigate and lead the Volvo Group's transition into the future of sustainable transports. As Project Planning and Assurance Manager you will be part of a high performing team of experts within project and program management. To succeed with your tasks, you will use your expertise in project management together with some well proven methods and tools. You will work independently but you will not be alone. In our team of driven and passionate colleagues the culture is friendly and supportive.
What you will do
You will lead and influence the program/project planning and quality assurance activities in one of our major product development programs. By making sure that the programs successfully meet the program targets you are part of securing a predictable product launch to our customers.
Your main focus is to secure predictable launch for running introduction, delivering a great new product to our customers. You will do that by having these core responsibilities:
• Cross functionally secure and anchor the programs gates and end deliverables /milestones
• Follow up on program progress
• Defining, tracking, and leading activities concerning non conformances in the program work
• Organizing program internal audits and presenting the program target status for decisions
• Creating the Program Time Management Plan and creating alternative scenarios
• Coordinating plans with related programs and streams
• Leading the program risk management work and secure lessons learned
Who are you?
To be a project manager in program planning and assurance team you need to be structured and well-organized but still be able to adapt to new circumstances and situations easily. You deal constructively with problems that do not have clear solutions or outcomes. You work structured and analytical and are able to prioritize your work and handle multiple tasks. We do all our work in teams, so collaboration and communication skills are crucial. You are comfortable in navigating on your own in order to make difficult decisions in complex matters.
Required competences and experiences: We believe you have the following knowledge and experience
• University/Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
• At least 5 years of work experience in relevant fields, i.e. project management of technical development
• Knowledgeable in current project management methodologies, e.g., agile, waterfall, lean
• Able to communicate clearly
• Analytical and well organized, with a "Make it happen" mindset for challenging tasks
What's in it for you?
We offer you an opportunity to work with the best of the best within program- and project management at Volvo, a possibility to gain knowledge within all different functions such as engineering, sales, production and purchasing. You do so in an open environment that appreciates your improvement proposals. Interested? Looking forward for your application.
Interested, don't hesitate to contact me on helen.petersson@volvo.com
Helén Petersson, Manager Project Planning and Assurance, Gothenburg
Last application date: Jue 30th.
