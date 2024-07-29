Project Manager Powertrain - Industrial Operations Asia
2024-07-29
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania has taken the strategic decision to set up a 3rd industrial hub in China - a project to develop and implement full-scale assembly operations has been initiated within Scania Production & Logistics.
We are looking for a project manager in Powertrain in IT, with the responsibility to deliver prerequisites to secure Scania's capabilities, and to drive and develop the phase of ramp-up and phase-out. We are preparing to produce our first trucks in China and now look ahead to build our capabilities to manage a rapid upscaling in production in the coming years. Core in these capabilities is to assure and develop our total capabilities to manage well in Powertrain in IT.
Key Responsibilities
Monitoring and maintaining the IT system for Powertrain: Ensuring that all IT-related systems are functioning optimally and are available for use.
Troubleshooting and resolving issues: Acting as the first line of defense in case of system failures or disruptions, diagnosing problems, and implementing solutions.
Supporting production-related applications: Assisting with the deployment, configuration, and ongoing support of applications used in Powertrain.
Ensuring security: Implementing and monitoring security measures to protect data and systems from unauthorized access.
Collaborating with other departments: Working closely with other teams, such as development and operations, to ensure smooth and efficient production processes.
Documentation: Creating and maintaining detailed documentation for IT systems and procedures related to production.
What we offer
1. Business critical project
Scania has taken a key strategic step towards expanding our presence in China and the wider Asian market, by breaking ground for a new global production base in Rugao, Jiangsu Province, 150 km northwest of Shanghai.
Based on Scania's unique modular production system, the new factory will produce vehicles for both the Chinese market, and export markets, when it opens for business in late 2024 / early 2025, significantly shortening delivery times to Asian customers. It will be Scania's fourth global production base, after Södertälje in Sweden, Zwolle in the Netherlands and São Bernardo do Campo in Brazil.
2. Agile way of working
3. Fast-paced and changing environment
Who are you?
• At least 5 years of experience in IT dealing with powertrain.
• Enjoy having multiple projects and tasks at the same time and good at keeping structure.
• Good communication skills in English.
• Worked as a project manager in a previous position for at least 5 years.
• Flexible and quick with adapting to changes
• Driven and can easily identify critical areas needing extra attention & support
• Good analytical skills
• Cooperate well with local/global teams, have good communication skills, and be able to easily adapt to changed circumstances.
• Be able to relocate to China for 2-3 years
Application
Your application should include a CV and copies of grades, a personal letter is optional. Scania uses tests in the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews will be conducted in week 33 at the earliest. Apply via Career | Scania Group as soon as possible, but no later than August 11, 2024.
Please note: If you already are a Scania employee, you must log in and apply via MySuccess/Careers.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
