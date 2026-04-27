Project Manager, ISO/IEC 27001
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will lead a business-critical ISO/IEC 27001 implementation in an international automotive technology environment. The assignment focuses on building a robust and auditable Information Security Management System that strengthens governance, supports compliance, and creates a structured approach to managing information security risks across the organization.
You will drive the work end to end, from gap analysis and planning through implementation and readiness for certification audit. You will work closely with stakeholders across IT, R&D, Legal, HR, and management, where your ability to create structure and keep momentum will be key. This is an exciting opportunity for you who want to make a clear impact on information security in a complex and high-profile environment.
Job DescriptionYou will establish and manage the project plan, milestones, deliverables, and overall implementation roadmap for ISO/IEC 27001.
You will coordinate stakeholders across multiple functions and align information security work with business needs and ongoing initiatives.
You will lead gap analysis against ISO/IEC 27001 requirements and Annex A controls.
You will support risk assessments, risk treatment planning, and documentation of controls.
You will drive the development and implementation of ISMS policies, processes, procedures, and governance frameworks.
You will manage dependencies with related security, compliance, and IT initiatives.
You will prepare the organization for internal audits, management reviews, and external certification audit.
You will report progress, risks, and key decisions to the steering group and senior management.
RequirementsProven experience leading ISO/IEC 27001 implementations as a Project Manager, preferably from gap analysis through certification readiness.
Solid understanding of Information Security Management Systems, ISO/IEC 27001 requirements, and Annex A controls.
Experience coordinating risk assessments, risk treatment plans, and control implementation.
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage scope, timelines, dependencies, and stakeholders.
Experience working in complex, multi-stakeholder organizations.
Ability to drive documentation of policies, procedures, and governance frameworks.
Experience supporting internal audits, management reviews, and external certification audits.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Ability to work independently in an international environment.
Nice to haveExperience from automotive, R&D, or other regulated industries.
Familiarity with related regulations and standards such as GDPR, NIS2, and ISO 22301.
Relevant certifications such as ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer, PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641522-1968247". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9877512