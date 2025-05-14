Project manager for international company
Welcome to shoulder an important role as a project manager where you will get to run large global projects alongside competent colleagues within the electrical field. Take the chance and apply for this exciting position!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client in Ludvika we are looking for a Project manager. Our client works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories. As Project manager you work with HVDC-projects and overseeing several stages and project phases such as design, engineering, digital stimulation and testing.
In the projects, you collaborate with different departments and roles within the company. As Project manager you are responsible of keeping track of the situation, follow project statuses, set up meetings with stake holders, forward tasks to engineers and overall making sure the project is on the right track. The role consists of adminstration behind a screen, but equally fast pacing between meetings, so perfect for you who enjoys being the center of where things happen.
You are offered
• To be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• Contineous support from a consultant manager with Academic Work throughout your employment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who holds a degree within Electrical and power systems engineering or has equal profile through work experience
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• Experience in leading projects within the electrical field
It is meritorious for the position if you:
• Have good knowledge in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Assertive
• Intellectually curious
• We believe that you are proactive, think outside the box and keep a good eye on the entire chain. That you have good communication skills and enjoys leading and motivating your team.
Information:
• The role offers some flexibility and possibility to work remotely, although your manager prefers you to be on site as much as possible mainly in the beginning
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
