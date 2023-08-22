Project Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-08-22
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Project Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for you who are an experienced project manager, or have other relevant experience, and would like to work in a dynamic project organization. The project management office Long Term Program & Overhauls are responsible for the customer care and delivering services to our gas turbine customers worldwide. Our customers are mainly within Power Generation and Oil & Gas industry, which is characterized by a high tempo and dynamic environment.
We are now recruiting an Overhaul Project Manager (OPM) who shall support our customers in the region Americas, Africa and Middle East. We are looking for you who already are, or want to become, an experienced project manager and want to work in a stimulating project organization where you will have a significant responsibility and impact on the success of our business. You will visit your customers and regional Siemens Energy colleagues, which is why this position require some international travel.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You execute major and minor site inspections and other types of site activities.
* You know your assigned customers, their organization, key persons, culture and market.
* You structure and plan the activities in the projects well in time, and according to the agreements that we have with our customers.
* You work actively with customer care and customer satisfaction in your projects.
* You lead and inspire a team, consisting of technical engineers, logistics, field service and other departments.
* You collaborate with our regional entities worldwide.
What You Bring
* Previous experience of international business, such as sales or project management.
* Strong negotiations skills, you are confident in your communication at different levels and enjoy delivering under pressure.
* Team spirit and strong cooperation skills with different people and cultures.
* A can-do approach and knowledge how to act proactively.
* A strong drive and commitment that will make a difference every day.
Beneficial Qualifications
* A relevant technical or commercial university degree.
* Experience from Oil & Gas industry, Power Generation and or other experience of rotating equipment.
* Knowledge about our products and markets.
* Knowledge in SAP and Salesforce.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
, id nr 248623 not later than September 12.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Niklas Stadler on niklas.stadler@siemens-energy.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Malin Tallberg on malin.tallberg@siemens-energy.com
.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We will request an extract from the police's criminal record from the final candidates.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Anders Häll, Unionen, 0122-887514
Simon Von Eckardstein (Sveriges Ingenjörer) 0122-842 24,
Jan Lundgren (Ledarna) 0122-812 33,
Jonny Persson (IF Metall) 0122-817 69
#LI-MT1 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "248623". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8048903