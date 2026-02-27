Project Manager
2026-02-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Project Manager to drive key operational workstreams within an ongoing Distribution Center (DC) build. You will ensure quality, consistency, and momentum across flows such as kit production, goods receiving, pick & pack, and dispatch-bridging strategy and execution to keep stakeholders aligned and deliverables on track.
You will work closely with operational managers and coordinate with Industrial Engineering to ensure that process decisions, layout implications, and equipment needs support a cohesive end-to-end DC setup.
Job DescriptionRun weekly alignment meetings with operational managers and ensure clear follow-ups
Track actions across workstreams, manage dependencies, and escalate risks when needed
Validate workflow decisions and ensure relevant documentation is in place
Support Operations Managers in structuring and prioritizing tasks
Coordinate with Industrial Engineering on layout impact, equipment implications, and time study outputs
Ensure workstation and process decisions remain consistent across the DC
Drive progress toward final layout input, equipment and tooling needs, workstation design, and vendor shortlisting
Prepare decision material and status updates for leadership
Produce deliverables such as process maps, operational requirements, layout input, consolidated equipment/tools investment list, and weekly progress reporting
Requirements1-3 years of experience within supply chain, warehouse operations, or production
Proven project management experience within warehouse operations, new site/startup, or manufacturing environments
Experience with WMS/ERP-driven processes (e.g., goods receiving, picking optimization, inventory flows)
Experience coordinating multiple functional stakeholders
Experience working in a lean warehouse or manufacturing environment
Comfortable working with Excel and/or Power BI for light data analysis
Experience using Visio (or similar tools) for process mapping
Solid understanding of warehouse operational flows such as goods receiving, kit preparation, picking methodologies (batch/zone/wave), packing/dispatch, and inventory/material movement logic
Nice to havePrevious involvement in layout changes, workstation design, or equipment deployment
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Application deadline: 2026-03-04
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7303826-1864927". Omfattning
This is a full-time position. Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Örebro
)
703 42 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9767451